Beautiful Bay Breakfasts
Collected by Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert
I'm always on the lookout for places in the San Francisco area that could be in the running for THE best breakfast title. Worthy contenders will be chronicled here.
2534 Mandela Pkwy, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Mind, blown and belly, full. Brown Sugar Kitchen is the place in the East Bay for your brunch in search of food for the soul. Created by the master head chef Tanya Holland (known for her celebration of community as well as her gifts in the...
1299 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
This is an excellent place for brunch in Potrero Hill and more than worth the wait for a table, that you may find on a weekend morning. The two founders not only have a passion for food, as you can see from the cool exterior seating, they also...
1807 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
Don't let the name of the diner fool you- there's no ocean view on Fourth Street in Berkeley, but after one glimpse at the menu, you won't mind. Bette's in an institution and many of my colleagues over on Cedar St will admit to being a patron even...
2821 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
You'll have a hard time ever leaving B. Patisserie, and you'll know why it's been an over night sensation in lower Pac Heights. The open, modern space feels like something you'd find in the Marais in Paris, and the fact that you can view the...
1603 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702, USA
Using Sightglass coffee, Bartavelle serves the BEST latté in Berkeley! Opened in late 2012 this unassuming café already has a local following. Small place with stand-up only zinc counters inside plus outdoor seating. The small plate menu uses...
798 Arguello Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
This cozy, community minded, all-things-bicycle-inspired cafe on Arguello (and a block from Golden Gate Park) is the perfect place to meet cycling buddies for your pre-ride fuel spot. You'll see the red, ceramic decorated bicycle hanging above the...
801 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
I love the experimental name, Chocolate Lab, that brings to mind two mad chocolate makers (the Recchiuitis) dueling over creations, beakers bubbling over with—you guessed it—chocolate. This cozy café is known not just for its dessert, and the...
2049 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702, USA
Welcome to my new favorite, neighborhood cafe near the intersection of University and San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley. The space is inviting (both inside and out), the communal tables and cozy chairs plentiful and the Four Barrel coffee delicious with...
1315 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Be sure to check out their website for the lovely story as to how the original Farley's location began. Know that this is the perfect place in Potrero Hill for coffee, tea, community and most definitely, your favorite magazines. If you're waiting...
1001 Minnesota St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
They had me at the yellow building. I love wandering the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco and both Piccino restaurant and separate coffee bar, are lovely places to gather. The coffee bar on 22nd Street serves carefully crafted Sightglass...
140 Bohemian Hwy, Freestone, CA 95472, USA
This treasure of a bakery is in a town called Freestone (near Sebastopol) and off a road called the Bohemian Highway, meaning that this is already as California as it gets and an absolute must-see for anyone exploring the coast of the Golden...
2814 19th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 AM to 2:15 PM, Chef Leslie Carr Avalos' Universal Cafe is a great place for a week day brunch, if you can't quite wait to get to the weekend. You'll find indoor and outdoor seating in an inviting space that...
600 Guerrero St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
With no sign above its unassuming storefront, Tartine is most easily recognized by the line that snakes out its door and down Guerrero Street. People patiently wait for flaky pains au chocolat (the best outside Paris, in my opinion), decadent...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When you tell your friends that you're headed here, everyone will chime in about the dish that you have to get. 'Make sure you try the smoked salmon flatbread!' 'The burger, be sure to get the burger'.' 'The donuts! You have to get the donuts!'...
