Beantown's Best

Collected by Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador
I'm headed to Boston for the first time in November - can't wait to see all the sights!
Save Place

Commonwealth Books

9 Spring Ln, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Commonwealth Books is a fantastic place to while away an hour or two, amid an impressive collection of used & rare books, ranging from recent titles to medieval manuscript leaves, engravings, children's books and more. Located in the heart of...
More Details >
Save Place

Freedom Trail

44 School St #250, Boston, MA 02111, USA
The Freedom Trail is the artery connecting most of Boston’s key Revolutionary War sites, from Boston Common to the USS Constitution—16 stops in all. Besides providing you with some history, following the red stripe around town also delivers an...
More Details >
Save Place

The Rose Kennedy Greenway

Waterfront, Boston, MA, USA
Bostonians breathed a sigh of relief when the Central Artery/Big Dig project was finally completed. The resulting 40 acres of prime real estate are a gift to the environment and residents of the city. Cutting right through central downtown and the...
More Details >
Save Place

Flour Bakery + Cafe

12 Farnsworth St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Flour is the kind of Boston bakery worth a visit—or two. While they're famed for sticky buns, it's not their sweetly glazed, pecan covered pastries that keep residents coming back. It's their on-site homestyle baking that makes every crust, bread,...
More Details >
Save Place

South End Buttery

314 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118, USA
French toast with fresh strawberries—the picture from South End Buttery explains itself! Great brunch location. *Tip, they also have an amazing deli, so stop in to pack the perfect picnic. Self-described as "an eclectic combination of fresh...
More Details >
Save Place

Make Way for Ducklings

4 Charles St S, Boston, MA 02116, USA
In Boston with the kids? Nancy Schon's famous sculpture is loved by everyone familiar with Make Way for Ducklings. Mrs. Mallard and her 8 ducklings lead you into the Public Garden at the Beacon/Charles St. entrance. Follow the path to a ride on...
More Details >
Save Place

Sportello

348 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Sportello has a dining room resembling a high-gloss Newport Creamery and a menu of fresh-made pasta dishes: It's a diner-trattoria love child on Fort Point Channel in South Boston’s Seaport District. Two U-shaped counters lined with stools...
More Details >

