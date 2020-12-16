Beantown's Best
Collected by Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador
I'm headed to Boston for the first time in November - can't wait to see all the sights!
Commonwealth Books is a fantastic place to while away an hour or two, amid an impressive collection of used & rare books, ranging from recent titles to medieval manuscript leaves, engravings, children's books and more. Located in the heart of...
Bostonians breathed a sigh of relief when the Central Artery/Big Dig project was finally completed. The resulting 40 acres of prime real estate are a gift to the environment and residents of the city. Cutting right through central downtown and the...
Flour is the kind of Boston bakery worth a visit—or two. While they're famed for sticky buns, it's not their sweetly glazed, pecan covered pastries that keep residents coming back. It's their on-site homestyle baking that makes every crust, bread,...
French toast with fresh strawberries—the picture from South End Buttery explains itself! Great brunch location. *Tip, they also have an amazing deli, so stop in to pack the perfect picnic. Self-described as "an eclectic combination of fresh...
In Boston with the kids? Nancy Schon's famous sculpture is loved by everyone familiar with Make Way for Ducklings. Mrs. Mallard and her 8 ducklings lead you into the Public Garden at the Beacon/Charles St. entrance. Follow the path to a ride on...
Sportello has a dining room resembling a high-gloss Newport Creamery and a menu of fresh-made pasta dishes: It's a diner-trattoria love child on Fort Point Channel in South Boston’s Seaport District. Two U-shaped counters lined with stools...
