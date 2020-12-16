Beaches to Discover
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
I love a good beach...here, the ones I still have yet to experience.
Fajardo, PR, Puerto Rico
Pictured is Siete Mares Playa (or Seven Seas Beach) in Fajardo, Puerto Rico—a sneaky strip of sand and local favorite that hides not one, but two semi-private playas off the beaten path. On the far left side of the beach you can find an enticing...
Known as the “Jewel in the Crown” of the Southern Grenadines, Tobago Cays Marine Park comprises five picture-perfect, uninhabited islands surrounded by a clear lagoon. Here, you’ll find sea turtle nesting sites and feeding areas,...
West Bay, Cayman Islands
Grand Cayman outfitter Spirit of the West adds an extra thrill to its horseback-riding adventures. Caymanian owner Paul Rivers leads guests on a nearly two-hour trot along Barkers Beach, one of the island’s most secluded spots. After working up a...
Sunset beach, Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Lembongan island, Bali 80771, Indonesia
Located just off the eastern shore of Bali, Indonesia, is a small island called Nusa Lembongan. It is a great place for a day trip if you're vacation in Bali, and it's only a 30-40min boat ride from Sanur. There is a boat that will take you...
Landhuis Blaauw z/n, Willemstad, Curaçao
My trip to Curaçao was a reprieve from too much overtime and a desire to warm up while checking out the scenery under the water to my heart's content. I arrived at Blue Bay with a group from my hotel for a day of sun soaked snorkeling - and I was...
Coron, Palawan, Philippines
Discovering shells on the beach made me realize that I'm just another tiny puzzle piece in the universe.
Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
Muizenberg is a fresh air escape. Locaed on Metrorail's Southern Suburbs line, the train journey there cuts through residential suburbs and wetlands. Eventually, you arrive at your destination - the False Bay side of the Cape and the heart of...
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Got a thirst for adventure? Then jumping off this 25-foot cliff into turquoise water will be right up your alley. Local kids will taunt you into action as they jump time and time again and even do front flips into the water below. As heights...
