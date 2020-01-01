Where are you going?
Beaches I want to visit

Collected by Kiara Downey , AFAR Local Expert
Tulum Archaeological Site

Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Sanur

Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur is a beautiful and quaint part of Bali with hotels along the boardwalk that lines the beach. The boardwalk really makes Sanur special, as walking in Bali can be treacherous in most of the towns with narrow streets and tiny sidewalks, but...
Surfing El Sunzal

Km. 44, La Libertad, Calle a playa sunzal, El Sunzal, El Salvador
For travellers and surfers seeking a place off the beaten track, El Sal's Sunzal is just the ticket. Beachside, surf-based conversations drift towards lazy ears, as fresh-from-the-water kids discuss their latest session. Consistent wave sets are...
Romantic Beach

Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
