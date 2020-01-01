Beaches I want to visit
Collected by Kiara Downey , AFAR Local Expert
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Km. 44, La Libertad, Calle a playa sunzal, El Sunzal, El Salvador
For travellers and surfers seeking a place off the beaten track, El Sal's Sunzal is just the ticket. Beachside, surf-based conversations drift towards lazy ears, as fresh-from-the-water kids discuss their latest session. Consistent wave sets are...
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
