Beach Trips to the North of Playa del Carmen
Collected by Bobby Heard
A massive stretch of soft white sand calls you to the Caribbean at Cancún’s largest public beach, a quiet spot amid Hotel Zone resorts. The waves can be a bit rougher than elsewhere, so it may not be great for swimming, but the strand...
Cancun has two distinct beach "zones," one on the northern side, one on the eastern side. Those on the northern side tend to be less intensely aquamarine in color but calmer and shallower, better for families traveling with kids. Beaches on the...
Just eight miles across the water from Cancun proper, Isla Mujeres was once relatively unknown among tourists. But for some 1000 years, Isla Mujeres was a sanctuary dedicated to the Maya goddess Ixchel. In recent years, it has become a sanctuary...
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
Just 25 minutes from Cancún's international airport is Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, surrounded by 200 acres of preserved jungle. Guests here still enjoy direct access to the Caribbean Sea and its powdery, white-sand beach, as well...
