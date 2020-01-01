Beach-side
Collected by JB Barger
List View
Map View
Save Place
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Save Place
48a Oknha Chrun You Hak St. (294), Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Don't worry, I did sample traditional Khmer and Cambodian food in Phnom Penh but a friend who used to live there highly recommended Yumi and I'm so glad we took her advice. Set in a restored red lacquered shop house, Yumi's barbecue ribs, pumpkin...
Save Place
#9B St 29, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
With more than 40 different plant species in its garden, Botanico GastroBar feels like an urban jungle. The new cafe serves excellent coffee along with homemade sugarcane rolls with anise and feta. At night, a stylish crowd comes for the globally...
Save Place
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Unlike some of the other places you will visit throughout Asia, the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh actually has a King living in it. Constructed in the 1860's, the palace has been the home to all royalty since, with exception to the time around the...
Save Place
28 Samdach Preah Thoamak Lekhet Ouk St. (184), Phnom Penh 12206, Cambodia
The Plantation hotel opened up in late 2011 just down the street from my house. It's great for lots of reasons: rooms and facilities are spread across several historical buildings that were slated for demolition (and saved by this project),...
Save Place
92 Rukhak Vithei Daun Penh Sangkat Wat Phnom Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh 12302, Cambodia
Launched in 1929 with a glamorous opening party attended by royalty, this grande dame has long been the most elegant hotel in the Cambodian capital, hosting everyone from Charlie Chaplin to foreign journalists covering the civil war. Part of the...
Save Place
Tatai, Cambodia
I hadn’t been awake for longer than a minute. I peeled back the tarp door to my room, walked out onto my deck, and leapt. It was an abrupt but purifying way to start the day. The cool, brackish water instantly defogged my mind, and my eyes...
Save Place
Ou Chheuteal Beach, Cambodia
Sihanoukville is definitely not off the beaten path. It's easy to become a disgruntled & cynical tourist here. The beautiful beaches are spoiled by garbage; your peaceful lounge with an umbrella drink interrupted constantly by women & children who...
Save Place
Koh Ouen Private Island, Koh Rong Archipelago, Near Sihanoukville, Cambodia
A mojito-making station, sunken bathtubs, and a private chef are just three of the perks on offer at Song Saa’s Royal Villa in Koh Rong, Cambodia. The two-bedroom overwater bungalow is located on the resort’s private island, where...
Save Place
Sangkat 4, Mittakpheap, Otres Beach, Sihanoukville, Cambodia
It sounds "too good to be true", right? No big resorts... miles of remote beaches... turquoise water... no crowds. The coastline of Cambodia is truly a tropical paradise! There are signs that things are changing, but today Otres Beach, just...
Save Place
Tonga
On the tiny island of Eua, part of the Kingdom (yes it's a Kingdom) of Tonga, there are plenty of beaches to choose from. Taking a walk from the Hideaway hostel I came across this sign to aide my search for the sand.
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever