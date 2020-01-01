Beach Bliss
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Vast expanses of silky sand and cerulean waters awash in blazing sunshine are pre-requisites for beachy bliss around the world. You'd be hard pressed to find more picture-perfect destinations.
Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain
The Balearic Island of Ibiza is a bustling smorgasbord of disco clubs, shopping markets, and ethnic restaurants juxtaposed with striking vistas, quiet beaches, and dinner music perfectly timed with the sunsets. After several nights of jam packed...
Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
Koh Phi Phi Le Ko Phi Phi Phi Phi Island, ตำบล อ่าวนาง อำเภอเมืองกระบี่ กระบี่ 81000, Thailand
Maya Bay is no real secret - Leonardo DiCarprio's The Beach took care of that - but it is still one of the most naturally stunning places on earth. The old Thai longboats that settle in on the beach help add to the atmosphere too. As far as pure...
L'Île-Rousse, France
For our first visit to Corsica, friends encouraged us to start in the south- the Michelin-starred stronghold of the island and beachy birthplace of Napoleon. But crisp turquoise water and a mountainous landscape awaited to the north. We began in...
Vaitape, French Polynesia
Nature lovers and history buffs alike will enjoy piling into a Land Rover or other four-wheel-drive vehicle for an off-road excursion to see Bora-Bora’s flora and fauna. During the trip, your Polynesian guide will cover a slew of topics,...
Ko Lanta Yai, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, Thailand
For my money, this is the closest thing to a postcard-perfect paradise as there is in this world. Happy little clouds (-Bob Ross), blue-green ocean, mammoth limestone peaks, longtail boats swaying in the breeze, and an unending tropical sandscape....
Landhuis Blaauw z/n, Willemstad, Curaçao
My trip to Curaçao was a reprieve from too much overtime and a desire to warm up while checking out the scenery under the water to my heart's content. I arrived at Blue Bay with a group from my hotel for a day of sun soaked snorkeling - and I was...
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Av. Francisco Bhering, s/n - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-050, Brazil
There may be no better place in Rio to watch the sunset than Arpoador Rock. Wedged in between Ipanema and Copacabana, is it a gathering point for Cariocas and tourists alike to toast the day with a fresh caipirinha. Watch the sun fade behind...
La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
The one-hour drive from Cabo San Lucas to Todos Santos is dotted with tempting detours. Chief among them is Playa Cerritos, one of the few Pacific-side beaches safe for swimming. Of course, it’s not the swimming conditions that attract...
Cataboo, Jamaica
Bypass the roadside watering holes and take a boat ride to Floyd's Pelican Bar, instead. This thatched hut stands on stilts out in the water, making it a dreamy spot for an afternoon of swimming and shooting the breeze, solo or...
Killadoon, Ard Na Mara, Co. Mayo, Ireland
My Irish friend, Aedín, and I were driving from Galway to Westport when suddenly she veered off the main road. "There's a great beach down this way, I think," she said to me. I was up for anything, seeing her country for the first time. We came...
Porto da Barra Beach, Salvador - State of Bahia, Brazil
In the days before and after new years in Salvador, this is what the beach looked like.
21483, Duboka, Croatia
For our few days in Vis, a two-hour ferry ride from Split, we would drive our Vespa until we got to a beach—they are not hard to come by on this small island. This beach, right about in the middle of the south coast of the island, is mostly only...
Ali Barbour's Cave Restaurant Ground N/A Beach Road, Mombasa, Kenya
Residents of Diani Beach on the Kenyan coast must have a good laugh when the camels are brought out: travelers trip over themselves to ogle them. Something about seeing camels on a white sand beach in Kenya sends a clear message that you’re not in...
Máncora District, Peru
A true desert outpost, the Peruvian town of Mancora enjoys the most sunshine hours of anywhere in the country. Unlike the rest of Peru the water is warm enough to surf without a wetsuit, a welcome complement to an area already featuring some of...
7 Trần Quang Khải, Lộc Thọ, Thành phố Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa 650000, Vietnam
Unique boat made in bamboo basket to float on the sea? Would you dare sail the coast in it? Vietnamese do! The only control they have is a paddle.
264 Route des Plages, 64500 Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France
If you've ever been to--or have seen photographs of--San Sebastian during the summer, you know that the perfectly crescent-shaped white-sand beach in this Basque seaside town never looks like this. It would be packed with sunbathers cheek by jowl....
A tiny, man-made island in Clifton Harbour built with discarded conch shells, Happy Island is really just a small bar where you can tie up for a while and have a drink, a meal, and a conversation with Janti Ramage, the island’s joyful...
