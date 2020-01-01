Bathing in Beauty
Collected by Katherine Kneier , AFAR Staff
Prinsengracht 587, 1016 HT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Once Amsterdam’s main public library, the Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht looks like a 1970s block on the outside. But inside, renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders has transformed the space into a whimsical and grown-up homage to Alice in...
Bad Blumau 100, 8283 Bad Blumau, Austria
Ecologically minded architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser designed this compound’s central spa, living roofs, and buildings topped by onion domes. A portion of your bill goes to the World Wildlife Fund. Rogner Bad Blumau, 43/(0) 33-835-1000, from...
Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
Rua Peixoto Gomide, 949 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01409-001, Brazil
Many things surprised me about São Paulo, Brasil: The city was much larger than I imagined it to be - ranked in the top five largest metropolitan areas in the world; disparity between the rich and the poor could be seen within the same city block...
1000 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
4a Ave Sur 24A, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Antigua is chockablock full of beautiful and intimate posadas. We stayed at Posada del Angel. The staff is so friendly and willing to take care of your every need. The bathrooms are large and well done. The best part about our stay was breakfast...
Lake Manyara, Tanzania
The baboons were everywhere. I know most people were looking for the big animals...the elephants and rhinos and zebras (all of which we saw). But this baboon with her little one made me feel how much alike we are...compassion wins over all.
Sabi Sands Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1242, South Africa
An award-winning hotel company, Singita is lauded not only for its luxurious properties but also for its dedication to the environment and uplifting communities. To reach Singita Boulders Lodge, guests can fly direct from Johannesburg to Sabi Sand...
1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA
Set in a historic Beaux-Arts building, The NoMad exudes European sophistication while maintaining a distinct New York edge. Located in the changing north of Madison Square Park neighborhood, this design-centric property opened its doors in 2012....
