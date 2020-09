Bars We Like

I started collecting photos of bars I liked and have added highlights of others who think they have a good photo of a great bar. The bar can be great either because it is wonderful visually, because of a great bartender, or because of a great drink collection. Perhaps it is because the people are great, or the memories. These bars can be big or small, well known or not, private or public. I do not include highlights that just show a drink, even if I know the bar itself is great.