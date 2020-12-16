Barcelona’s Best Boutique Hotels

The beauty of Barcelona is often in the details—the intricate tile work at the Park Güell, the displays at the Boquería market, the geese in the cathedral’s cloister. A stay at one of Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s properties can serve as a reminder to appreciate small pleasures. The 520 properties in more than 80 countries include the world’s finest small independent hotels. Here is a look at the six hotels in Barcelona, each with their own unique style, eager to welcome you to their city.