Barcelona’s Best Boutique Hotels

Sponsored by Small Luxury Hotels of the World
The beauty of Barcelona is often in the details—the intricate tile work at the Park Güell, the displays at the Boquería market, the geese in the cathedral’s cloister. A stay at one of Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s properties can serve as a reminder to appreciate small pleasures. The 520 properties in more than 80 countries include the world’s finest small independent hotels. Here is a look at the six hotels in Barcelona, each with their own unique style, eager to welcome you to their city.
Hotel Bagués

La Rambla, 105, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
The 31-room Hotel Bagués is only four years old, though its home dates from 1850. The Regulador Palace, one of the most attractive buildings in a city with plenty of competition, has a façade that combines Modernist and Art Nouveau details. The...
ABaC Restaurant & Hotel

Av. del Tibidabo, 1, 08022 Barcelona, Spain
The strikingly contemporary 15-room ABaC Restaurant and Hotel sits just outside the heart of Barcelona, at the base of Tibidabo mountain. You may notice that the restaurant comes first in the hotel’s name, and with reason. Its chef, Jordi Cruz, is...
Gran Derby Hotel

Carrer de Loreto, 21, 08029 Barcelona, Spain
It may be hard to know what to make of the Gran Derby Hotel. From the outside, its red brick exterior evokes a Victorian London townhouse; inside, however, the 43 rooms with their glass showers, animal print headboards, and clean lines have a...
Hotel Claris

Carrer de Pau Claris, 150, 08009 Barcelona, Spain
Owned by notable art collector and scholar Jordi Clos, Hotel Claris occupies Palacio Vedruna, a 19th-century palace. The glamorous palace is as beautiful inside as out, with third and fifth-century Roman mosaics, marble statues, and a water...
Hotel Cram

Carrer d'Aribau, 54, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
When Barcelona burst through its old city walls in the nineteenth century, the new Eixample neighborhood proved to be a visionary moment in urban planning. Ildefons Cerdà’s design with its characteristic chamfered corners emphasized light and...
The Mirror Barcelona

Carrer de Còrsega, 255, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
In a city with noteworthy buildings that include Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia, Jean Nouvel’s Torre Agbar, and Frank Gehry’s Fish sculpture, it can be hard to impress the architecture critics. When the 63-room Mirror Hotel (a renovation of an existing...
