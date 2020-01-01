Where are you going?
Barcelona, Spain

Collected by Jeanne Call
El Corte Inglés S.A.

Avinguda del Portal de l'Àngel, 19, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
At Barcelona's iconic Corte Inglés in Plaça Catalunya, shop for high-end clothes, shoes, housewares, and accessories. There'sa souvenir section at fairly reasonable prices, and the gourmet grocery area has amazing eats from all over Catalonia, ...
La Boqueria Market (Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria)

La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
El Born

Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
Barcelona in Photos

Calle Casp, 86, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
About a year and a half before I came to Spain, my father died. So, I found myself chasing my father's ghost in Barcelona. He had spent time here before I was born, before he met my mother... I had a week alone in this city, before meeting up with...
Planelles Donat

Avinguda del Portal de l'Àngel, 27, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
My first shopping recommendation goes for the turrón (spanish nougat). I just love them. It's very sweet (like the arabic baklava). I suggest you have them with unsweeten tea. Spanish people have turrón for Christmas. But we can buy them all year...
Fantastik

Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
This brightly colored shop in Barcelona's up-and-coming Raval area is crowded with curiosities made in Barcelona, Spain and the rest of the world. Prices are mostly very reasonable, and a wide variety of hand-made and recycled accessories, toys...
La Botiga D'En Tonet

Carrer de Calàbria, 208, 08029 Barcelona, Spain
At La Botiga D'En Tonet, shop for wines from Catalonia and the rest of the world as well as beers and spirits. If you've got a yen for an Italian Chianti, a German Riesling, or a Portuguese Vinho Verde, this is the shop for you. Prices are...
BaBBazar

Buy original art and imported arts and crafts inspired by Africa and the Middle East. From artisan housewares and jewelry to massive paintings in rotating exhibitions of masterpieces by up-and-coming African and Middle Eastern artists, you're sure...
Barcelona El Prat Airport

08820 El Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona's new airport terminal boasts surprisingly good airport shopping. Before hopping a plane out of town, flyers can shop for regional wines, olive oil and artisan cheeses in duty free shops, hand made chocolates, and clothes and accessories...
Nunoya S.L.

Carrer de Trafalgar, 14, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
Get an eyeful of Japanese fabrics by Kokka. Then browse handmade items like rings, earrings, bookmarks, hairpins, cushions, kimonos. Ask about unique fabrics selected sourced by the owners themselves on their trips to Asia. Travelers that collect...
Passeig de Gràcia

Passeig de Gràcia, Barcelona, Spain
One of Barcelona's most exclusive streets, Passeig de Gràcia is home to modernista masterpieces like La Pedrera and Casa Batlló as well as the massive luxury storefronts of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Mandarina Duck, and Adolfo...
Casa Amatller, Carrer València, 184

Carrer de València, 184, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
A chain of groceries in Barcelona, Casa Amatller, is unique in that it has its own farms where the majority of the fresh produce offered in house is grown. While it may not be Barcelona's cheapest supermarket chain, it's one of the most pleasant...
