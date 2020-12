While Barcelona is far from counting among Europe's most bike-friendly cities (think Amsterdam and Copenhaguen)--bike culture is growing by leaps and bounds. The city has a very inexpensive public bike system called Bicing (as of 2014 much cheaper than the subway system). Bike lanes are becoming more prevalent. Bike rental and repair shops are popping up around town like daisys in spring--which is great, as at present, Bicing is only available to locals with a residency card.