Barcelona for Wine Enthusiasts

Forget about all the amazing food in Barcelona, we came for the wine-- bubbly cava, dry penedés whites, meaty Tarragona reds, we love them all. So it's a good thing that there are plenty of wine bars, wine shops, & wineries--from tiny mom-and-pop operations to massive multinationals-- in and around Barcelona for wine enthusaists to enjoy. Only 30 minutes from Barcelona by train, tour cava cellars in Sant Sadurní d’Anoia. Or a little further, explore wineries in Vilafranca de Penedés & Montsant.