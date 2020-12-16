Where are you going?
Barcelona for Wine Enthusiasts

Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Forget about all the amazing food in Barcelona, we came for the wine-- bubbly cava, dry penedés whites, meaty Tarragona reds, we love them all. So it's a good thing that there are plenty of wine bars, wine shops, & wineries--from tiny mom-and-pop operations to massive multinationals-- in and around Barcelona for wine enthusaists to enjoy. Only 30 minutes from Barcelona by train, tour cava cellars in Sant Sadurní d’Anoia. Or a little further, explore wineries in Vilafranca de Penedés & Montsant.
Catalunya Wine Country

08720 Vilafranca del Penedès, Barcelona, Spain
A perfect day trip if you're in Barcelona and are looking to see more. Take the train out to Penedès and visit the vineyards in the historic region of Catalunya. This shot was taken while touring the Torres Vineyards, world-renowned for their...
Gramona

Carrer de la Indústria, 36, 08770 Sant Sadurní d'Anoia, Barcelona, Spain
Since 1881, the estate has been making some of Spain's top-rated cavas from Xarello and Macabeo grape varieties. The 2001 Cellar Batlle Gran Reserve Brut is a steal (relative to champagne) at $60.
Freixenet

Plaça Joan Sala, 2, 08770 Sant Sadurní d'Anoia, Barcelona, Spain
One of the largest cava houses, Freixenet is more commercial than Gramona or Recaredo, but still produces quality cava.
Monvínic

Carrer de la Diputació, 249, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
This ultramodern space—part wine bar, part restaurant—has a daunting wine list with more than 3,000 labels, plus a rotating list of 50 that you can try by the glass before committing to a full bottle. Skip the iPad and put yourself...
La Vinya del Senyor

In buzzy El Born, across from the Santa Maria del Mar church, this tucked away wine bar carries more than 400 wines and 20 by-the-glass offerings that change every 15 days. Pair a glass of Raventos i Blanc de la Finca or a bottle of Juve y Camps...
EL CELLER els altres vins

Carrer d'Entença, 116 bis, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
Browse a wide selection of regional wines--reds, rosés, whites, sweet and bubbly cavas made in Catalonia are up for grabs at prices ranging from very reasonable (under 10 euros) to expensive (more than 70 euros). They have an online store, but at...
La Botiga D'En Tonet

Carrer de Calàbria, 208, 08029 Barcelona, Spain
At La Botiga D'En Tonet, shop for wines from Catalonia and the rest of the world as well as beers and spirits. If you've got a yen for an Italian Chianti, a German Riesling, or a Portuguese Vinho Verde, this is the shop for you. Prices are...
Enoteca

Carrer de la Marina, 19-21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Paco Perez' market-driven, seafood-centric restaurant recently underwent a white-on-white redesign--and received its second Michelin star. It also has an impressive cava list. Try the Gramona Cellar Batlle Brut Nature Gran Reserva 2001, a...
