Barcelona for Families

Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Barcelona may not be Disneyworld, but it has plenty to offer when it comes to traveling with little ones, or even with the walking attitude problems most of us know as 'tweens and teens. From a wide variety of outdoor attractions, to widely available tasty eats for even the pickiest eaters, Barcelona is decidedly kid-friendly.
Aquarium Barcelona

Moll d'Espanya, del Port Vell, s/n, 08039 Barcelona, Spain
Love underwater creatures but not up for snorkeling or scuba? Barcelona's aquarium, located in the port area, may be your solution—and for travelers with kids, it's a great indoor option on those rare rainy days in the Catalan capital. Kids can...
Parc del Laberint d'Horta

Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
The oldest garden in the city, the Laberint d’Horta was once the property of the Marquise Desvalls. Explore lush green spaces in search of striking statuary and plant life, then find love—in the figure of Cupid at the center of the garden maze....
La Monumental

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
See a concert or watch acrobats swing from great heights in this beautiful early 20th century bull-fighting ring. If you're passionate about bull-fighting culture, La Monumental is also home to Barcelona's Bull-fighting Museum (Museo Taurino)...
Magic Fountain of Montjuïc

Av. de Rius i Taulet, 1, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Who cares if it's a Barcelona cliché. Give in to the urge and get to Plaça d'Espanya to see the Magic Fountain show. It's always crowded, but everyone should see it at least once, and it's free. The show is especially gorgeous during the closing...
Camp Nou

C. d'Aristides Maillol, 12, 08028 Barcelona, Spain

Even if you can’t attend a match, you can still imagine the crowds cheering on the home team at the Football Club Barcelona’s stadium, admire a shrine to Argentine superstar Leo Messi and learn about the history of Barcelona’s world-renowned...

Parc de l'Espanya Industrial

Carrer de Muntadas, 1, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Adjacent to Barcelona's main train station, Sants, this park is a great place to kill some time while you're waiting for the next train to Costa Brava. With plenty of benches, a massive reflecting pool, fountains and a life-size metal dragon...
Park Güell

08024 Barcelona, Spain
A pilgrimage to this enchanting park is a must for any Antoni Gaudí fan. Located atop Carmel Hill to the north of the city, the park was inspired by English landscape gardens, but its fantastical elements make sure you know it was...
Sagrat Cor and the Tibidabo Theme Park

Cumbre del Tibidabo, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Tibidabo is worth the somewhat complicated trip to the top even if just to enjoy sweeping panoramas of Barcelona. Apart from the amazing views, there's Sagrat Cor a beautiful neo-gothic church where the faithful can pray, and photographers can...
La Esquinica

A lot of the best places to eat on the cheap in Barcelona are a little out of the way. For a truly local experience, and the fastest tapas in town at ridiculously cheap prices, try on La Esquinica (the little corner) for size. Do as the...
Plaça del Pi

La Rambla, Barcelona, Spain
Shortly after we arrived in Plaça del Pi in Barcelona's Barri Gòtic, so did a parade of gigantes and castellers. The latter (who name comes from the Catalonian word for castles) climb upon one another to build human towers. The tradition goes back...
Heladería DelaCrem. Helados artesanos.

Carrer d'Enric Granados, 15, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Tucked away on Enric Granados Street in Barcelona's Eixample Esquerra neighborhood, DelaCrem is some of the best gelato Barcelona has to offer. Freshly made with seasonal ingredients, summer-time flavors to try include mojito, and fresh fig. The...
