Barcelona

Collected by Paula Morgan
Mirador de Colom

Plaça Portal de la pau, s/n, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed for the 1888 Universal Exposition, El Mirador de Colom reminds locals and visitors alike that Spain’s Catholic Kings, Isabella and Ferdinand, received Columbus in Barcelona after his first trip to the Americas. A 24-foot statue of the...
Barcelona Cathedral

Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
Casa Milà

Passeig de Gràcia, 92, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
The mysterious rooftop of Casa Mila both charms and haunts visitors. The glorious October sky above frames the organic forms, each sculpted face watching as I creep up and down the rolling ramps. Children can't resist playing here, and fortunately...
Pinotxo

locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Monastery of Pedralbes

Baixada del Monestir, 9, 08034 Barcelona, Spain
This Gothic monastery houses collections from Barcelona's City History Museum, but if you've got only an hour orso, skip the exhibits in favor of a walk around. Founded by King James II of Aragon in 1326, the monastery (or monestir in Catalan) is...
La Rambla

La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
Parc de les Cascades

In this long, flat park built in preparation for the 1992 Olympic Games, visitors can run and play frisbee or kickback. Would-be photographers may want to snap shots of outdoor art like the "Power of the Word" by Dutch sculptor Auke de Vries....
Parc de Cervantes

08034 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
This is a great place for some down time in Barcelona. Located close to the University of Barcelona's Campus on Diagonal, and children's hospital Sant Joan de Deu, this park is a beautiful place for a stroll, or to sit outside and play with your...
Camp Nou

C. d'Aristides Maillol, 12, 08028 Barcelona, Spain

Even if you can’t attend a match, you can still imagine the crowds cheering on the home team at the Football Club Barcelona’s stadium, admire a shrine to Argentine superstar Leo Messi and learn about the history of Barcelona’s...

L'Arca

Carrer dels Banys Nous, 20, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
L'Arca, formerly known as L'Arca de l'Avia, specializes in recreating historical clothing, especially ball gowns and wedding dresses, but it's a great place to pick up antique and vintage accessories like lace gloves, Spanish fans, and jewelry, as...
Passeig de Gràcia

Passeig de Gràcia, Barcelona, Spain
One of Barcelona's most exclusive streets, Passeig de Gràcia is home to modernista masterpieces like La Pedrera and Casa Batlló as well as the massive luxury storefronts of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Mandarina Duck, and Adolfo...
3 Food People & Music Restaurant

Carrer de Còrsega, 231, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
Despite this restaurant's claims of "low-cost haute cuisine," 3 Food's tapas are elegant—but considering the tiny portion sizes, fairly expensive, especially if you want try a variety of the restaurant's more creative dishes. There is a very...
MUHBA Via Sepucral Romana Plaça Vila de Madrid

Plaça de la Vila de Madrid, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In the middle of a fairly ordinary looking plaza en Cuitat Vella, savvy visitors can spot evidence of Barcelona's Roman history. Once a road with funerary monuments on either side, gradually the road was surrounded by the city. You can see the...
Casa Almirall

Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 33, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
The Catalan capital has plenty of places to cozy up with your loved one and enjoy your drink of choice, be it a meaty Tarragona red or a café carajillo—the Spanish spin on Irish coffee. Lean your elbows on the marble tables of Casa Almirall,...
El Born

Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
1Unik

Carrer del Parlament, 13, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona's Parlament street is an up-and-coming part of the city's San Antoni neighborhood. Packed with cozy bakeries, restaurants and cafés, the street and surrounding area is also home to some of Barcelona's more interesting boutiques. One of...
Museu Etnològic

Passeig de Santa Madrona, 16, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Learn about Catalonia's culture via a collage of objects from its past in this small but curious collection. Religious artifacts, pottery, tools, jewelry, furniture from Catalonia's diverse heritage are all on display here. Pose for pictures with...
