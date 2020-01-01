Where are you going?
Barcelona

Collected by Linda White
Monastery of Pedralbes

Baixada del Monestir, 9, 08034 Barcelona, Spain
This Gothic monastery houses collections from Barcelona's City History Museum, but if you've got only an hour orso, skip the exhibits in favor of a walk around. Founded by King James II of Aragon in 1326, the monastery (or monestir in Catalan) is...
La Rambla

La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
Parc de Cervantes

08034 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
This is a great place for some down time in Barcelona. Located close to the University of Barcelona's Campus on Diagonal, and children's hospital Sant Joan de Deu, this park is a beautiful place for a stroll, or to sit outside and play with your...
Casa Batlló

Passeig de Gràcia, 43, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
It’s one of the most recognizable facades on Passeig de Gràcia: a modernist fantasy of undulating stone, brightly colored mosaics, and stained glass—one that could only come from the mind of famed Catalan architect Antoni...
La Boqueria Market (Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria)

La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
Magic Fountain of Montjuïc

Av. de Rius i Taulet, 1, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Who cares if it's a Barcelona cliché. Give in to the urge and get to Plaça d'Espanya to see the Magic Fountain show. It's always crowded, but everyone should see it at least once, and it's free. The show is especially gorgeous during the closing...
Quimet & Quimet

Carrer del Poeta Cabanyes, 25, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Forget Google Maps: You’ll quickly locate this venerable tapas bar in El Poble-Sec by the line out the door. With standing-room-only space for just 20 people, this sliver of a spot fills up fast—and stays that way until closing time....
the dog is hot

Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 47, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Chow down on German hotdogs served on artisan buns. Choose from regular, and gluten-free tofu dogs covered in your choice of more 20 toppings. I like the basic dog (with cheese, and fried onions) with an add-on of jalapeños, but the sampa dog,...
La Flauta

Some of the best tapas I had in Barcelona where at a place called La Flauta. This restaurant has been around for years and came highly recommended by a local guide. Not only did I love the food and plan a work lunch there, but I also went back on...
Elisabets, Barcelona

Carrer d'Elisabets, 2, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Grown in Galicia but available all over the country in the summer, 'pimientos de padrón' are little green peppers that are one of the most popular seasonal tapas in Spain. If you're in Barcelona, one of the best place to try this...
Buenas Migas

Passeig de Gràcia, 120, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
This is my favorite table at my favorite restaurant in Barcelona, Buenas Migas in the Gothic Quarter. I spent my days in Barcelona wandering through the city with my camera while my husband was working and I enjoyed every minute of it. I planned...
Sitges

08870 Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
Don't forget to stray from the secluded and upscale beach of Sitges to wander its cobblestone streets for small moments of joy like looking up at these vibrant flowers dangling overhead, ready to drop, in one-of-a-kind Spanish ceramic pots.
Barcelona in Photos

Calle Casp, 86, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
About a year and a half before I came to Spain, my father died. So, I found myself chasing my father's ghost in Barcelona. He had spent time here before I was born, before he met my mother... I had a week alone in this city, before meeting up with...
