Barcelona
Plaça Atlàntic, 2, 17210 Palafrugell, Girona, Spain
I realize that this is a highlight that may not even need words, since the image is so very convincing. If you find yourself exploring the Costa Brava ('Rugged Coast') of Spain, be sure not to miss the beach town of Calella and have lunch at the...
Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly...
C. de Villarroel, Barcelona, Spain
After seven years living in Barcelona, I'm more than aware of the limited variety of traditional Catalan and Spanish sweets. Most truly traditional recipes (mantecados, roscón) are powder-dry and really must be consumed with coffee or wine, and...
Carrer de Petritxol, 11, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
The churros are made at a nearby churrería and delivered hot, and the chocolate is divine, but at Granja La Pallaresa, the house speciality is freshly whipped nata (thick cream). Order un suizo here. Carrer de Petritxol 11, Barcelona,...
Carrer d'Avinyó, 9, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
One of the best things about Barcelona is its many delicious cafes, offering strong Spanish coffee and rich, flaky pastries. I've found the best cafes to be concentrated in the city's enchanting Gothic Quarter, or "Barri Gotic." As in a lot of...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 47, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Chow down on German hotdogs served on artisan buns. Choose from regular, and gluten-free tofu dogs covered in your choice of more 20 toppings. I like the basic dog (with cheese, and fried onions) with an add-on of jalapeños, but the sampa dog,...
Carrer del Poeta Cabanyes, 25, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Forget Google Maps: You’ll quickly locate this venerable tapas bar in El Poble-Sec by the line out the door. With standing-room-only space for just 20 people, this sliver of a spot fills up fast—and stays that way until closing time....
Carrer d'Aribau, 67, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
A few steps from Barcelona's Plaça Universitat, sit down to a hot drink and buttered toast for breakfast. Midday, the fixed price menu is inexpensive (usually around 10 euros) and features creative, tasty fare like macaroni with celery and squash...
During the day have a quiet drink with a friend or a good book on the terrace. Tea-drinkers should note that they have a much wider selection of teas than in many Barcelona cafés. Weekend evenings, come for the dancing and the cocktails. For more...
Carrer de Balmes, Barcelona, Spain
Spain has a great cafe culture in general, while Barcelona's scene is second to none. In preparation for our cross-country road trip, we sampled a little bit of what the city had to offer (to keep our energy up, of course). Tapas joints, coffee...
