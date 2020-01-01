Barcelona
Collected by Robin Sheppard
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
La Rambla, 58, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Learn to cook traditional dishes, and modern twists on old favorites, with the chefs at Barcelona Cooking. Sign up for an evening cooking class and learn to prepare dishes like seafood paella and Crema Catalana (the Catalan version of Creme...
Some of the best tapas I had in Barcelona where at a place called La Flauta. This restaurant has been around for years and came highly recommended by a local guide. Not only did I love the food and plan a work lunch there, but I also went back on...
Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas,...
Passeig de Gràcia, 120, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
This is my favorite table at my favorite restaurant in Barcelona, Buenas Migas in the Gothic Quarter. I spent my days in Barcelona wandering through the city with my camera while my husband was working and I enjoyed every minute of it. I planned...
Carrer del Poeta Cabanyes, 25, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Forget Google Maps: You’ll quickly locate this venerable tapas bar in El Poble-Sec by the line out the door. With standing-room-only space for just 20 people, this sliver of a spot fills up fast—and stays that way until closing time....
Carrer de la Diputació, 269, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Eating deep fried rabbit ribs. Simply an amazing dish at an amazing tapas place called Tapas 24.
