Carrer dels Tallers, 1, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Founded in 1933, Boadas remains one of Barcelona's most elegant bars. It's fun to put on your Sunday best, perch on one of the high stools, and sip your favorite cocktail, prepared carefully, right in front of you. Open hours are from noon to 2am....
Carrer del Correu Vell, 3, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Located on a tiny side street off of a side street off of Plaça Sant Jaume, Andú is inviting and dimly lit--full of cozy corners to throw back a few drinks or share bar snacks like artisan cheeses, guacamole, and hummus. Come accompanied, or brave...
In this long, flat park built in preparation for the 1992 Olympic Games, visitors can run and play frisbee or kickback. Would-be photographers may want to snap shots of outdoor art like the "Power of the Word" by Dutch sculptor Auke de Vries....
Passeig de Gràcia, Barcelona, Spain
One of Barcelona's most exclusive streets, Passeig de Gràcia is home to modernista masterpieces like La Pedrera and Casa Batlló as well as the massive luxury storefronts of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Mandarina Duck, and Adolfo...
Av. de Roma, 22, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
During the day have a quiet drink with a friend or a good book on the terrace. Tea-drinkers should note that they have a much wider selection of teas than in many Barcelona cafés. Weekend evenings, come for the dancing and the cocktails. For more...
Carrer del Parlament, 39, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
While the Federal Café may or may not be Barcelona's best brunch spot--it's certainly got two of the most important ingredients for an ideal brunch---food and atmosphere. The Federal Café is light and airy with an open coffee prep area, funky eco...
Carrer de la Marina, 253, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
The art nouveau buildings of Antoni Gaudí, the 19th-century architect whose works are some of Barcelona’s most iconic sights, can be seen throughout Catalonia, but Barcelona has the best examples of his genius at work. Former...
Carrer de la Marina, 19, 21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Brunch is still a relatively "new" thing in Barcelona, and most places that serve it stick to tried and true favorites like Eggs Benedict, cheese and charcuterie, pancakes and pastries. Arola's brunch takes the meal beyond staid classics. The...
Carrer de la Marina, 19-21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
It doesn’t get more traditionally Spanish than tapas and vermouth, and Arola offers a great introduction to both. Reserve a table on the breezy terrace—with views of the ocean and Frank Gehry’s iconic fish sculpture—and...
Carrer de Còrsega, 253, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
Fill-up on traditional Catalan and Spanish food at O'Vall D'Ouro. Have a hefty slice of Spanish omelet for breakfast on pa amb tomaquet, or feast on this grill's specialties of roast chicken or quail for lunch.
Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
The oldest garden in the city, the Laberint d’Horta was once the property of the Marquise Desvalls. Explore lush green spaces in search of striking statuary and plant life, then find love—in the figure of Cupid at the center of the garden maze....
Passeig de Gràcia, 92, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
The mysterious rooftop of Casa Mila both charms and haunts visitors. The glorious October sky above frames the organic forms, each sculpted face watching as I creep up and down the rolling ramps. Children can't resist playing here, and fortunately...
Plaça d'Antonio López, 6, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
One of the best things about Barcelona is its beautiful Gothic Quarter. It's filled not only with rustic buildings that ooze character and history but also delicious cafés where you can linger over a cup of coffee while reading the paper. On any...
Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
Carrer de Marlet, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Head to the Gothic Quarter—once home to Barcelona's storied Jewish neighborhood, ElCall—and look for theSinagoga Major (Major Synagogue). The museum, built on the site of the city's oldest temple, is only two rooms, but it contains a stadium's...
