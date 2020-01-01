Barcelona
Carrer de la Providència, 3, 08024 Barcelona, Spain
Sunday brunch is far from a Barcelona tradition, but that doesn't mean you can't get it, or that locals haven't learned to appreciate its splendor. Brunch at Timeline in Barcelona's hip Grácia neighborhood is a steal at around 20 euros with...
Plaça de Sant Galdric, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
La Boqueria Market is a necessary stop on any Barcelona itinerary. Make the most of your time there with a stop at Bar Papitu, a small bar on Sant Galderic Square. Late morning, make like a Catalan, and wash down anchovies and olives with local...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 56, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Throw back imported beer, or munch on a late-night hamburger or bar snacks in this ironically named bar in Barcelona's bohemian Raval neighborhood. Just be careful with your valuables on the way back to your lodging. Opening hours are 3pm to 3am...
Ronda de la Universitat, 35, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Catch some live music—generally jazz—or just settle into one of the comfy chairs or booths with an elegant cocktail. Drinks are on the expensive side for Barcelona, but come with salty bar snacks like potato chips and mini-croissants. A favorite...
Fort Pienc, Barcelona, Spain
After a night out on the town in Barcelona, there's nothing better than freshly fried churros (sold by weight) with a cup of thick dipping chocolate. Another great option is a paper cup packed with fries and drizzled with mayonnaise and ketchup....
Carrer de Calàbria, 80, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
For well-prepared Mediterranean and Spanish classics as well as some tasty (and healthy) in-house versions of world cuisine, Bar Mono is an ideal and inexpensive choice for a midday meal. Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as Barça game nights,...
Carrer del Parlament, 39, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
While the Federal Café may or may not be Barcelona's best brunch spot--it's certainly got two of the most important ingredients for an ideal brunch---food and atmosphere. The Federal Café is light and airy with an open coffee prep area, funky eco...
locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 47, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Chow down on German hotdogs served on artisan buns. Choose from regular, and gluten-free tofu dogs covered in your choice of more 20 toppings. I like the basic dog (with cheese, and fried onions) with an add-on of jalapeños, but the sampa dog,...
Elkano, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Elkano is world-famous for its grilled seafood. From clams to tuna, this spot grills it all and sells it by the kilo. They specialize, like Kai Kaipe, in grilled fish. Locals who prefer Elkano, and even those who prefer Kai Kaipe, say that the...
Prim Kalea, 16, 20006 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Vinos Ezeiza is a store of a dying breed. A knowledgeable owner stands among dusty wine bottles, able to answer any question you might have about his collection. Headed out to a fiesta? Bring your wineskin and fill it by volume. Buying Rioja wine...
Zabaleta Kalea, 55, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
La Guinda is quite unassuming, but its baked goods are among the city's best. They have a selection of typically "American" items, such as carrot cake, as well as alfajores, the Argentinian sweet. Their lunch menu is decent and decently priced,...
Bengoetxea Kalea, 2, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
This is the neighborhood spot for the entire town of San Sebastián under the age of 40. Whether it's an 8 o'clock shot of espresso, a mid-morning toast with tomato and olive oil, or a beer at 7pm, this place is always hopping with people. It's the...
Guipuzkoa Plaza, 14, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bideluze hits all the right notes. There's nothing artisan or hoity-toity about it. Just a good, comfortable Irish pub style vibe, with pintxos that are big enough to qualify as sandwiches and a kitchen open all day long. Mornings in Bideluze are...
