Carrer de la Marina, 253, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
The art nouveau buildings of Antoni Gaudí, the 19th-century architect whose works are some of Barcelona’s most iconic sights, can be seen throughout Catalonia, but Barcelona has the best examples of his genius at work. Former...
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
Carrer de Marlet, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Head to the Gothic Quarter—once home to Barcelona's storied Jewish neighborhood, ElCall—and look for theSinagoga Major (Major Synagogue). The museum, built on the site of the city's oldest temple, is only two rooms, but it contains a stadium's...
Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas,...
La Casa de l'Ardiaca, Carrer de Santa Llúcia, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
For good luck in Barcelona, go to La Casa de l’Ardiaca and touch this turtle. If you look closely you'll see this is really a letterbox. The birds symbolize the hope that you'll get your mail soon, but the turtle is a nod to the reality of how...
Pedralbes, Barcelona, Spain
Visit Pavellons Güell, a somewhat lesser-known Gaudi masterpiece in Barcelona's posh Pedralbes neighborhood. Especially spectacular is the property's wrought-iron dragon gate, it's writing serpentine form strongly resembling a cross between a bat...
Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
Some of the best tapas I had in Barcelona where at a place called La Flauta. This restaurant has been around for years and came highly recommended by a local guide. Not only did I love the food and plan a work lunch there, but I also went back on...
Edifici Capitanía, S/N, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
An evening run along Barcelona's Olympic port takes you past iconic sights like the enormous bronze whale made by Frank Gehry and also surprising sights like huge, intricately carved sand sculptures. In addition to this impressive castle, I saw a...
Carrer dels Tallers, 1, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Founded in 1933, Boadas remains one of Barcelona's most elegant bars. It's fun to put on your Sunday best, perch on one of the high stools, and sip your favorite cocktail, prepared carefully, right in front of you. Open hours are from noon to 2am....
Carrer de Sant Magí, 1, 43004 Tarragona, Spain
Explore the Roman forum, the circus, the amphitheater and much more. Feel like in Italy but without the crowds!
Camino del Monasterio, s/n, 08917 Badalona, Barcelona, Spain
There's much dispute in Europe about where exactly Columbus is from--fortunately it's much easier to confirm where exactly he went. One of those places was Sant Jeroni de la Murtra Monastery, where he met up with the Catholic Monarchs after his...
17534 Queralbs, Girona, Spain
Built in 978, ransacked during the Spanish Civil War and finally restored in the twentieth century -- Església de Sant Jaume de Queralbs is one of the oldest surviving Romanesque churches in Spain. It is worth a visit in and of itself, to the...
Plaça Font del Lleó, 08140 Caldes de Montbui, Barcelona, Spain
Spend a relaxing day exploring Caldes de Montboi, home to one of the hottest hot springs in Europe--the water comes out of the ground here at a piping hot 74ºC. Snap shots of elaborate mosaics in the city's historic Roman baths, stroll across an...
