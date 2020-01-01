Barcelona - 2016
Collected by Joy
Save Place
locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Save Place
Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
Save Place
Carrer del Parlament, 13, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona's Parlament street is an up-and-coming part of the city's San Antoni neighborhood. Packed with cozy bakeries, restaurants and cafés, the street and surrounding area is also home to some of Barcelona's more interesting boutiques. One of...
Save Place
Carrer de Còrsega, 231, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
Despite this restaurant's claims of "low-cost haute cuisine," 3 Food's tapas are elegant—but considering the tiny portion sizes, fairly expensive, especially if you want try a variety of the restaurant's more creative dishes. There is a very...
Save Place
Plaça de la Vila de Madrid, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In the middle of a fairly ordinary looking plaza en Cuitat Vella, savvy visitors can spot evidence of Barcelona's Roman history. Once a road with funerary monuments on either side, gradually the road was surrounded by the city. You can see the...
Save Place
In this long, flat park built in preparation for the 1992 Olympic Games, visitors can run and play frisbee or kickback. Would-be photographers may want to snap shots of outdoor art like the "Power of the Word" by Dutch sculptor Auke de Vries....
Save Place
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
Save Place
Baixada del Monestir, 9, 08034 Barcelona, Spain
This Gothic monastery houses collections from Barcelona's City History Museum, but if you've got only an hour orso, skip the exhibits in favor of a walk around. Founded by King James II of Aragon in 1326, the monastery (or monestir in Catalan) is...
Save Place
Passeig de Gràcia, 92, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
The mysterious rooftop of Casa Mila both charms and haunts visitors. The glorious October sky above frames the organic forms, each sculpted face watching as I creep up and down the rolling ramps. Children can't resist playing here, and fortunately...
Save Place
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
Save Place
Plaça Portal de la pau, s/n, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed for the 1888 Universal Exposition, El Mirador de Colom reminds locals and visitors alike that Spain’s Catholic Kings, Isabella and Ferdinand, received Columbus in Barcelona after his first trip to the Americas. A 24-foot statue of the...
Save Place
Carrer de la Marina, 19, 21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Brunch is still a relatively "new" thing in Barcelona, and most places that serve it stick to tried and true favorites like Eggs Benedict, cheese and charcuterie, pancakes and pastries. Arola's brunch takes the meal beyond staid classics. The...
Save Place
Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trains There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London
- 4 Tips + News Costa Rica Opens to All U.S. Travelers—No COVID Test or Quarantine Required
- 5 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You’ll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High