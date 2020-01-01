Barcelona!
Collected by Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Baixada del Monestir, 9, 08034 Barcelona, Spain
This Gothic monastery houses collections from Barcelona's City History Museum, but if you've got only an hour orso, skip the exhibits in favor of a walk around. Founded by King James II of Aragon in 1326, the monastery (or monestir in Catalan) is...
Carrer dels Banys Nous, 20, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
L'Arca, formerly known as L'Arca de l'Avia, specializes in recreating historical clothing, especially ball gowns and wedding dresses, but it's a great place to pick up antique and vintage accessories like lace gloves, Spanish fans, and jewelry, as...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 33, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
The Catalan capital has plenty of places to cozy up with your loved one and enjoy your drink of choice, be it a meaty Tarragona red or a café carajillo—the Spanish spin on Irish coffee. Lean your elbows on the marble tables of Casa Almirall,...
Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
08024 Barcelona, Spain
A pilgrimage to this enchanting park is a must for any Antoni Gaudí fan. Located atop Carmel Hill to the north of the city, the park was inspired by English landscape gardens, but its fantastical elements make sure you know it was...
Passeig de Gràcia, 92, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
The mysterious rooftop of Casa Mila both charms and haunts visitors. The glorious October sky above frames the organic forms, each sculpted face watching as I creep up and down the rolling ramps. Children can't resist playing here, and fortunately...
Carrer de la Marina, 253, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
The art nouveau buildings of Antoni Gaudí, the 19th-century architect whose works are some of Barcelona’s most iconic sights, can be seen throughout Catalonia, but Barcelona has the best examples of his genius at work. Former...
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
The oldest garden in the city, the Laberint d’Horta was once the property of the Marquise Desvalls. Explore lush green spaces in search of striking statuary and plant life, then find love—in the figure of Cupid at the center of the garden maze....
6, Carrer d'en Xuclà, 4, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
On a small pedestrian street near Barcelona’s La Boqueria market, this fine granja—an old-fashioned café specializing in dairy products—is the ideal midmorning stop for churros con chocolate before or after hitting the mercat. Carrer d’en Xuclà 4–...
Passeig de Gràcia, 120, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
This is my favorite table at my favorite restaurant in Barcelona, Buenas Migas in the Gothic Quarter. I spent my days in Barcelona wandering through the city with my camera while my husband was working and I enjoyed every minute of it. I planned...
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
Passeig de Picasso, 21, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Soak up the sun and stroll the grounds of this centrally-located Barcelona park. Home to Barcelona's zoo, the Catalan Parliament, this park hosts interesting events (and political demonstrations) throughout the year. During La Mercé (Barcelona's...
La Casa de l'Ardiaca, Carrer de Santa Llúcia, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
For good luck in Barcelona, go to La Casa de l’Ardiaca and touch this turtle. If you look closely you'll see this is really a letterbox. The birds symbolize the hope that you'll get your mail soon, but the turtle is a nod to the reality of how...
Plaça Portal de la pau, s/n, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed for the 1888 Universal Exposition, El Mirador de Colom reminds locals and visitors alike that Spain’s Catholic Kings, Isabella and Ferdinand, received Columbus in Barcelona after his first trip to the Americas. A 24-foot statue of the...
Carrer d'Avinyó, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In this espadrille workshop that opened just after the Spanish Civil War, traditional footware meets playful modern design. The Barcemola line features creative motifs inspired by Barcelona monuments on what was once considered a humble shoe for...
C. de Villarroel, Barcelona, Spain
After seven years living in Barcelona, I'm more than aware of the limited variety of traditional Catalan and Spanish sweets. Most truly traditional recipes (mantecados, roscón) are powder-dry and really must be consumed with coffee or wine, and...
Who doesn't love a proud arch at the beginning or end of a grand avenue? This Barcelona example was built when the city hosted the Universal Exhibition in 1888 as the entrance to the fair. Barcelona's own Arc de Triomf (many a Parisian...
Carrer de Còrsega, 231, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
Despite this restaurant's claims of "low-cost haute cuisine," 3 Food's tapas are elegant—but considering the tiny portion sizes, fairly expensive, especially if you want try a variety of the restaurant's more creative dishes. There is a very...
Plaça de Santa Maria, 1, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“I don't usually fancy churches, but this one is special. It really deserves a visit. The architecture is gothic and very sober. Inside the church has very high ceilings and simple, but beautiful furniture and stained glass windows. I like that it...
Carrer de Montcada, 2, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“Bar del Pla is a fabulous tapas place with inexpensive dishes. Here you’ll find both international dishes and typical Catalan and Spanish dishes such as patatas bravas, flor de calabacín (squash blossoms), pulpo (octopus), huevos estrellados...
Carrer de Balboa, 6, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“It’s a classic bar, light on tourists and popular with sailors from the harbor nearby. There’s a crisp house lager that they brew right here—ask for a flauta, or tall glass. The tapas are awesome, too, especially the ones with generous portions...
Fusta'm is a small and inviting space to search out unique housewares and furniture. Unlike other shops in Barcelona selling similar wares, there's plenty of space to move around, and everything is carefully restored and repaired by staff. That...
Passeig de Picasso, 21, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“One of the biggest parks in Barcelona, Parc de la Cuitadella is situated near the port and for years was one of the city’s only green spaces. Today it is home to a zoo, a lake, a lovely fountain, as well as a few museums. This is also the home of...
Av. de Francesc Cambó, 16, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
“Markets are a must in Barcelona. La Boqueria in Las Ramblas is the classic, but Santa Caterina has excellent food stands. I can’t resist buying lobsters from Minorca when they come in. The architecture is beautiful, too: The roof looks like waves...
Plaça de Sant Felip Neri, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
“This tiny square is one of the city’s most beautiful. You can still see bullet holes from the Civil War. The Hotel Neri’s bar terrace is a good spot for a view of the fountain. And I like the footwear museum, which honors the shoemakers who once...
Carrer de les Sitges, 5, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
“Owner-barman Juanjo Gonzalez serves the best cocktails in town at this tiny bar that seats maybe 15 people, at most. Juanjo is very precise when he mixes drinks; I like his dry martini with olives. It’s a good spot to take a date or a good...
Buy original art and imported arts and crafts inspired by Africa and the Middle East. From artisan housewares and jewelry to massive paintings in rotating exhibitions of masterpieces by up-and-coming African and Middle Eastern artists, you're sure...
C/ Cotoners, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Browse accessories designed and handcrafted in Barcelona at Iriarte Iriarte. Sleek yet sturdy leather bags with brass finishes make timeless investment pieces for any wardrobe. Iriarte Iriarte pieces have popped up in the pages of Spanish Vogue...
Carrer del Bruc, 162, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
On any visit to Barcelona, a trip through the city's charming Gothic Quarter shouldn't be missed. You'll find everything there from historic buildings and fun shops to entertaining street performers and delicious restaurants like this one. I love...
