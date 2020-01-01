Where are you going?
Barcelona

Collected by Laura Schroeder
Barcelona Cathedral

Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
El Bar

Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas,...
Casa de l'Ardiaca

La Casa de l'Ardiaca, Carrer de Santa Llúcia, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
For good luck in Barcelona, go to La Casa de l’Ardiaca and touch this turtle. If you look closely you'll see this is really a letterbox. The birds symbolize the hope that you'll get your mail soon, but the turtle is a nod to the reality of how...
Montjuïc Castle

Ctra. de Montjuïc, 66, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed in the 17th century but heavily modified a century later, this castle—actually more of a fortress—lords over Montjuïc hill. Its use as a military bastion spans from the 1600s to the mid-1800s, when Barcelona experienced a number of...
Montjuïc Cemetery

Spend a morning wandering among great works of funerary art. Admire family tombs topped with sculptures and tiny chapels set against a backdrop of Barcelona panoramas. Stroll the grounds, sketch, meditate, write---this is a unique and interesting...
Mirador de Colom

Plaça Portal de la pau, s/n, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed for the 1888 Universal Exposition, El Mirador de Colom reminds locals and visitors alike that Spain’s Catholic Kings, Isabella and Ferdinand, received Columbus in Barcelona after his first trip to the Americas. A 24-foot statue of the...
Pinotxo

locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Parc de Cervantes

08034 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
This is a great place for some down time in Barcelona. Located close to the University of Barcelona's Campus on Diagonal, and children's hospital Sant Joan de Deu, this park is a beautiful place for a stroll, or to sit outside and play with your...
Cadaqués

Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
The Costa Brava of the Mediterranean is truly a magical place and there is no wonder why so many notable artists frequented the small town of Cadeques, Spain over the last century. This old fishing village is the epitome of picturesque with its...
Hotel Sant ROC

Plaça Atlàntic, 2, 17210 Palafrugell, Girona, Spain
I realize that this is a highlight that may not even need words, since the image is so very convincing. If you find yourself exploring the Costa Brava ('Rugged Coast') of Spain, be sure not to miss the beach town of Calella and have lunch at the...
Sitges

08870 Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
Don't forget to stray from the secluded and upscale beach of Sitges to wander its cobblestone streets for small moments of joy like looking up at these vibrant flowers dangling overhead, ready to drop, in one-of-a-kind Spanish ceramic pots.
Passeig de Gràcia, 132

Passeig de Gràcia, 132, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
For some reason locals who recommend Casa Fuster will immediately mention the fact that Woody Allen stayed there... Apparently he has good taste! We stopped in because they had pulled up a screen to watch the football match- a regular occurrence...
Boadas Cocktails

Carrer dels Tallers, 1, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Founded in 1933, Boadas remains one of Barcelona's most elegant bars. It's fun to put on your Sunday best, perch on one of the high stools, and sip your favorite cocktail, prepared carefully, right in front of you. Open hours are from noon to 2am....
Arola Restaurant

Carrer de la Marina, 19-21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
It doesn’t get more traditionally Spanish than tapas and vermouth, and Arola offers a great introduction to both. Reserve a table on the breezy terrace—with views of the ocean and Frank Gehry’s iconic fish sculpture—and...
Betty Ford

Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 56, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Throw back imported beer, or munch on a late-night hamburger or bar snacks in this ironically named bar in Barcelona's bohemian Raval neighborhood. Just be careful with your valuables on the way back to your lodging. Opening hours are 3pm to 3am...
Churreria J. Argiles at Metro Stop Marina

Fort Pienc, Barcelona, Spain
After a night out on the town in Barcelona, there's nothing better than freshly fried churros (sold by weight) with a cup of thick dipping chocolate. Another great option is a paper cup packed with fries and drizzled with mayonnaise and ketchup....
El Bosc De Les Fades

Passatge de la Banca, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In a city far, far away, where the party goes on until the wee hours of the morning and the Latin vibe is in full swing, lies a very mysterious place A place tucked away in a small side street in the shadow of the bustling boulevard. A place where...
Kahiki, Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 581

There's nothing quite like your favorite alcoholic beverage mixed with juice and served up in fancy glasses shaped like tropical fruits and tribal masks. Virgin, or non-alcoholic cocktails are available, and some drinks come with special effects...
Forn Mistral

Carrer de Muntaner, 2, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Check out regional specialties like ensaïmadas, a typical sweet pastry from Mallorca that is often stuffed with cabello de ángel (made from caramelized pumpkin), whipped cream, or chocolate only a short walk from Plaça Catalunya. Throughout...
Parc de la Ciutadella

Passeig de Picasso, 21, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Soak up the sun and stroll the grounds of this centrally-located Barcelona park. Home to Barcelona's zoo, the Catalan Parliament, this park hosts interesting events (and political demonstrations) throughout the year. During La Mercé (Barcelona's...
Barceloneta

La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
El Born

Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
Fantastik

Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
This brightly colored shop in Barcelona's up-and-coming Raval area is crowded with curiosities made in Barcelona, Spain and the rest of the world. Prices are mostly very reasonable, and a wide variety of hand-made and recycled accessories, toys...
