Barcelona
Collected by Laura Schroeder
List View
Map View
Save Place
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior...
Save Place
Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas,...
Save Place
La Casa de l'Ardiaca, Carrer de Santa Llúcia, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
For good luck in Barcelona, go to La Casa de l’Ardiaca and touch this turtle. If you look closely you'll see this is really a letterbox. The birds symbolize the hope that you'll get your mail soon, but the turtle is a nod to the reality of how...
Save Place
Ctra. de Montjuïc, 66, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed in the 17th century but heavily modified a century later, this castle—actually more of a fortress—lords over Montjuïc hill. Its use as a military bastion spans from the 1600s to the mid-1800s, when Barcelona experienced a number of...
Save Place
Spend a morning wandering among great works of funerary art. Admire family tombs topped with sculptures and tiny chapels set against a backdrop of Barcelona panoramas. Stroll the grounds, sketch, meditate, write---this is a unique and interesting...
Save Place
Plaça Portal de la pau, s/n, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed for the 1888 Universal Exposition, El Mirador de Colom reminds locals and visitors alike that Spain’s Catholic Kings, Isabella and Ferdinand, received Columbus in Barcelona after his first trip to the Americas. A 24-foot statue of the...
Save Place
locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Save Place
08034 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
This is a great place for some down time in Barcelona. Located close to the University of Barcelona's Campus on Diagonal, and children's hospital Sant Joan de Deu, this park is a beautiful place for a stroll, or to sit outside and play with your...
Save Place
Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
The Costa Brava of the Mediterranean is truly a magical place and there is no wonder why so many notable artists frequented the small town of Cadeques, Spain over the last century. This old fishing village is the epitome of picturesque with its...
Save Place
Plaça Atlàntic, 2, 17210 Palafrugell, Girona, Spain
I realize that this is a highlight that may not even need words, since the image is so very convincing. If you find yourself exploring the Costa Brava ('Rugged Coast') of Spain, be sure not to miss the beach town of Calella and have lunch at the...
Save Place
08870 Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
Don't forget to stray from the secluded and upscale beach of Sitges to wander its cobblestone streets for small moments of joy like looking up at these vibrant flowers dangling overhead, ready to drop, in one-of-a-kind Spanish ceramic pots.
Save Place
Passeig de Gràcia, 132, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
For some reason locals who recommend Casa Fuster will immediately mention the fact that Woody Allen stayed there... Apparently he has good taste! We stopped in because they had pulled up a screen to watch the football match- a regular occurrence...
Save Place
Carrer dels Tallers, 1, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Founded in 1933, Boadas remains one of Barcelona's most elegant bars. It's fun to put on your Sunday best, perch on one of the high stools, and sip your favorite cocktail, prepared carefully, right in front of you. Open hours are from noon to 2am....
Save Place
Carrer de la Marina, 19-21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
It doesn’t get more traditionally Spanish than tapas and vermouth, and Arola offers a great introduction to both. Reserve a table on the breezy terrace—with views of the ocean and Frank Gehry’s iconic fish sculpture—and...
Save Place
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 56, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Throw back imported beer, or munch on a late-night hamburger or bar snacks in this ironically named bar in Barcelona's bohemian Raval neighborhood. Just be careful with your valuables on the way back to your lodging. Opening hours are 3pm to 3am...
Save Place
Fort Pienc, Barcelona, Spain
After a night out on the town in Barcelona, there's nothing better than freshly fried churros (sold by weight) with a cup of thick dipping chocolate. Another great option is a paper cup packed with fries and drizzled with mayonnaise and ketchup....
Save Place
Passatge de la Banca, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In a city far, far away, where the party goes on until the wee hours of the morning and the Latin vibe is in full swing, lies a very mysterious place A place tucked away in a small side street in the shadow of the bustling boulevard. A place where...
Save Place
There's nothing quite like your favorite alcoholic beverage mixed with juice and served up in fancy glasses shaped like tropical fruits and tribal masks. Virgin, or non-alcoholic cocktails are available, and some drinks come with special effects...
Save Place
Carrer de Muntaner, 2, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Check out regional specialties like ensaïmadas, a typical sweet pastry from Mallorca that is often stuffed with cabello de ángel (made from caramelized pumpkin), whipped cream, or chocolate only a short walk from Plaça Catalunya. Throughout...
Save Place
Passeig de Picasso, 21, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Soak up the sun and stroll the grounds of this centrally-located Barcelona park. Home to Barcelona's zoo, the Catalan Parliament, this park hosts interesting events (and political demonstrations) throughout the year. During La Mercé (Barcelona's...
Save Place
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
Save Place
Plaça Comercial, 12, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Inside this 1876 market, you can see the footprint of 18th century Barcelona and read about what life was like before the city’s siege during the War of Spanish Succession. The airy iron and glass market, modeled on Parisian architecture is the...
Save Place
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever