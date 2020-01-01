Barca
Carrer d'Avinyó, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In this espadrille workshop that opened just after the Spanish Civil War, traditional footware meets playful modern design. The Barcemola line features creative motifs inspired by Barcelona monuments on what was once considered a humble shoe for...
Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
The oldest garden in the city, the Laberint d’Horta was once the property of the Marquise Desvalls. Explore lush green spaces in search of striking statuary and plant life, then find love—in the figure of Cupid at the center of the garden maze....
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
C. de Villarroel, Barcelona, Spain
Even if you're not very interested in floral arrangements, Dada Flor is worth a look around. This shop combines quirky elements with beautiful flowers for a surprising effect. Also, the shop sometimes has preserved flowers or other non-perishable...
Carrer Ample, 46, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Enjoy a banging soundtrack of hard rock and heavy metal at The Bollocks. Snap shots of the motorcycle hanging from the ceiling, and walls covered in rock-related graffiti and memorabilia. Order up some cheap beer (it's always served with free...
Plaça Reial, 17, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
While it's true that Flamenco isn't "native" to Barcelona (the Catalan national dance is La Sardana) it's also true that Barcelona has a big population of Andalusians and Roma--big enough to support a well-heeled offering of Flamenco music and...
Shop for everything old, antique and secondhand at Barcelona’s largest flea market. Once a collection of ramshackle stands, Els Encants moved into a modern mirrored structure in 2013. Come for auctions Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 8am to...
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
Passatge de la Banca, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In a city far, far away, where the party goes on until the wee hours of the morning and the Latin vibe is in full swing, lies a very mysterious place A place tucked away in a small side street in the shadow of the bustling boulevard. A place where...
Carrer del Correu Vell, 3, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Located on a tiny side street off of a side street off of Plaça Sant Jaume, Andú is inviting and dimly lit--full of cozy corners to throw back a few drinks or share bar snacks like artisan cheeses, guacamole, and hummus. Come accompanied, or brave...
Carrer de l'Escar, 26, 08039 Barcelona, Spain
Stroll along Barcelona's boardwalk and catch a sea breeze in between snapping shots of outdoor sculptures like this couple closely resembling mer-folk by Lautaro Diaz Silva. There's also a giant copper-colored shrimp by Javier Mariscal,and the...
Av. de Rius i Taulet, 1, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Who cares if it's a Barcelona cliché. Give in to the urge and get to Plaça d'Espanya to see the Magic Fountain show. It's always crowded, but everyone should see it at least once, and it's free. The show is especially gorgeous during the closing...
La Casa de l'Ardiaca, Carrer de Santa Llúcia, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
For good luck in Barcelona, go to La Casa de l’Ardiaca and touch this turtle. If you look closely you'll see this is really a letterbox. The birds symbolize the hope that you'll get your mail soon, but the turtle is a nod to the reality of how...
Avinguda del Portal de l'Àngel, 17, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Correfocs, or fire-runners, are one of my favorite elements of Catalan culture and local festivities in Barcelona. Dressed as demons and dragons, locals of all ages (kids, too) don fire-resistant fabrics and dance and skip around town spewing fire...
Carrer d'Aragó, 255, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Perhaps less well known than Catalan artists like Dalí and Miró, Antoni Tàpies was a delightfully strange painter, sculptor and art theorist, and Barcelona's museum dedicated to his work is located just off Passeig de Gracia, making it much more...
Plaça Portal de la pau, s/n, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed for the 1888 Universal Exposition, El Mirador de Colom reminds locals and visitors alike that Spain’s Catholic Kings, Isabella and Ferdinand, received Columbus in Barcelona after his first trip to the Americas. A 24-foot statue of the...
locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Carrer dels Banys Nous, 20, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
L'Arca, formerly known as L'Arca de l'Avia, specializes in recreating historical clothing, especially ball gowns and wedding dresses, but it's a great place to pick up antique and vintage accessories like lace gloves, Spanish fans, and jewelry, as...
Carrer de Trafalgar, 14, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
Get an eyeful of Japanese fabrics by Kokka. Then browse handmade items like rings, earrings, bookmarks, hairpins, cushions, kimonos. Ask about unique fabrics selected sourced by the owners themselves on their trips to Asia. Travelers that collect...
Carrer d'Elisabets, 2, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Grown in Galicia but available all over the country in the summer, 'pimientos de padrón' are little green peppers that are one of the most popular seasonal tapas in Spain. If you're in Barcelona, one of the best place to try this...
