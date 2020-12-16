Barbados for a Week
Collected by Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert
Bridgetown, Barbados
Rum is king in Barbados. While the Mount Gay rum distillery is in the north, guests in Bridgetown can learn all about centuries’ worth of rum production at the Mount Gay Visitor Centre. Of course, a tasting is part of any visit....
Brown's Gap, Bridgetown, Barbados
Mauby tastes like Christmas. Traditionally found in the drink form, this creative little local health food shack turned it into a vegan ice cream. And wow was it delicious! Hints of nutmeg and spices, but sweet and tasty. This little family run...
Holetown, Barbados
After a delightful tour of the Mount Gay Rum Distillery, we walked our tipsy selves back through Bridgetown, stopping at every stall to inspect the local fruits and veggies. One thing we don't find nearly as often in Puerto Rico is soursop (sugar...
After an long day of sitting through several scientific talks at the conference at the Accra, we all embarked with drinks in hand to sail the coast of Barbados by evening. Our tour, Le Tigre, was an awesome group of local guys who sailed us to...
Hastings Main Rd, Bridgetown, Barbados
I live in Puerto Rico, right down from one of the most popular beaches in Rincon. But when I stepped off out of my beach rental in Barbados, the Caribbean was like a whole new world to me. Clear waters, turquoise skies reflecting in the ocean,...
Barbados does have monkeys. This one was a pet, but it was still the first time I've ever had the chance to be in close contact with one. Apparently it was very normal to take your pet monkey out to the beach for an evening stroll, so why not.
