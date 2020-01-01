Bar Hopping Around The World
Collected by Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert
2525 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In an island area of West Maui that draws many transplants and seasonal employees, Dale Simonson’s longevity at 40 years behind a bar is amazing. But top that with his expertise at making tropical drinks and his friendly attitude and the Tiki Bar...
229 Darlinghurst Rd, Sydney NSW 2010, Australia
One of Sydney's most celebrated cocktail bars has that speakeasy style down—dapper mixologists, glass cabinets, jazzy sound track, moody lighting—but it also delivers on the libations front. Expect inventive riffs on classic negronis, smoky mescal...
Av. Benito Juárez 212, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
I wasn't too impressed with the food in Guanajuato, but Las Mercedes restaurant up on a hill outside town was a refreshing finale. The mushroom soup, poured over avocado and tortilla strips at the table was excellent, as was my chicken with...
44 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
If you live in NYC and you like to drink, then you've probably come across our local tradition of drinking Picklebacks. Picklebacks are a shot of whiskey (usually Jameson) and a chaser of fresh pickle juice. While it sounds disgusting, the...
1044 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
Bodega is a Short North staple that is a happy hour go-to and weekend brunch hot spot. With its 50 craft brews on draft and over 100 Belgian specialty import beers, it ranks highly among Columbus' beer enthusiasts. They also offer a selection of...
1230 Courtland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
The local libation scene in Columbus has boomed over the past few years, so when visiting Columbus seek out these local beverages for a taste of the area. For a tasting and tour experience, visit Middle West Spirits. The two-year-old...
491 S 4th St #1101, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
I fell in love with Curio the moment I walked through its doors. The atmosphere reminded me of my grandma's house with a fresh and modern touch of cool. The drink menu reflects this new-meets-old-school approach to entertaining with inventive...
17 Rue Sainte-Croix de la Bretonnerie, 75004 Paris, France
Serendipitous light on a September afternoon--a rainbow arcing over the Eiffel Tower and ending at the gold dome of L'Église des Invalides in central Paris. (Under that dome, emperor worship continues--Napoléon I lies buried in a crypt in the...
228 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
If the whole-Prohibition-era cocktail trend is starting to tire you out, well, you've got to perk up: The Drink, an East Williamsburg watering hole, serves up not shaken or stirred cocktails, but instead, big ol' bowls of punch. Mind you, these...
530 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Located atop The McKittrick Hotel—site of the immersive theater experience "Sleep No More"—Gallow Green is a beguiling outdoor space overgrown with flowers and vines that offers up views of the Hudson River and the High Line. It's as popular for...
Nordre Toldbod 18-24, 1259 København, Denmark
It was too dark to enjoy the restaurant's ideal waterfront location on arrival, but the moody walkway lit by small pit-fires more than made up for the lack of a view. The space was airy, to say the least: it oozed Copenhagen's signature hygge—...
718 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
No trip to New Orleans would be complete without a visit to Pat O'Briens for a Hurricane. The story goes that in the 1940s, because it was difficult to import scotch during WWII, bar owners were forced to buy large amounts of rum and the...
Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
Venturing to the other side of Harbour Island, I stumbled into The Landing just when they were beginning to infuse a new batch of Afro Head vodkas and rums by hand. Brilliant timing! I was quickly invited to partake in a little side-by-side...
Mírové nám. 2, 360 01 Karlovy Vary, Czechia
The basement of the historic and stately Grandhotel Pupp is dedicated to Becherovka. The extensive menu of cocktails includes a dozen or so made with Becherovka, some of which, including the Midnight Pupp, are signature creations of the bar. This...
7, Jaltská 989, 360 01 Karlovy Vary, Czechia
This chic cocktail bar attracts Karlovy Vary’s bold and beautiful residents. There are several Becherovka cocktails on the menu, including the classic Beton (Becherovka and tonic). This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.
162 Water St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1B2, Canada
They serve comfort dishes here, but the simplicity is deceptive. The burger, for instance, is made from bacon, brisket, and chuck. Cocktails are an experience: Order absinthe and they will bring out the proper bohemian barware so you can party...
111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003 Paris, France
It isn't uncommon to see large tour buses idling in front of Merci, one of the city's most popular home and design shops, as visitors alight, armed with canvas shopping totes and credit cards at the ready. The store's philanthropic mission brings...
C. Capataz Manuel Santiago, 41003 Sevilla, Spain
Unlike Granada the tapas in Seville do not come free with your drink, however they can be worth their price. My favorite tapas spot has become "La Huerta" in plaza Teceros, or the bar with the blue tables. My favorite dishes are Bunuelos de la...
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
