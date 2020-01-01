333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong San, Khet Khlong San, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand

Located on the left bank of the Chao Phraya River, the Peninsula is one of the most consistently high-ranked hotels in the city, in particular for its attention to service. The rooms are decorated in white and comforting, honey-colored wood, with...