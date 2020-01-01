Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bangkok

Collected by H
List View
Map View
Save Place

Dusit Palace

71 Uthong Nai Alley, Khwaeng Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
A favorite historic site in the city, this vast royal compound houses palaces, parks, museums, temples, and gardens with expected palatial grandeur. Less than a 10 minute walk up the road or Tuk Tuk ride from The Siam Hotel, enjoy a morning walk...
More Details >
Save Place

Bangkok Flower Market

3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Every weekday, Chak Phet Road unfolds into a psychedelic kaleidoscope of saturated colors and heady aromas. At the Flower Market, dealers from all over Thailand sell orchids, roses, lotus blossoms, and marigold garlands wholesale to the florists,...
More Details >
Save Place

The Siam

3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
There is nowhere else in Bangkok quite like the Siam Hotel. For starters, it’s owned and run by a Thai rock star, Kamala Sukusol, and her son Krissada. The boutique property includes mid-century timber buildings built by the legendary silk baron...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Chon Thai Restaurant

3/2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
The Siam’s signature restaurant, Chon Thai, continues the tradition of hosting fascinating patrons and serving exquisite dishes. For over a century these Thai teakwood houses have entertained a cast of bold and influential travelers—playing host...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Muay Thai Gym at The Siam

3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
For a traditional Thai athletic experience, go to the first professionally equipped, luxury Muay Thai gym in Bangkok. Sessions at Siam's state-of-the-art workout space take a holistic approach to fitness by focusing on well-being, and cultural...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Bangkok Street Food in Photos

Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
More Details >
Save Place

Bang Krachao Pier (Biking)

Bang Kobua, Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan 10130, Thailand
To first-timers, the idea of negotiating the heat, congestion, and frequently homicidal motorists of Bangkok by bike may seem foolhardy. However, the city’s pancake-flat topography and multitude of quiet, traffic-free sois (side streets) make...
More Details >
Save Place

Historic Tour of Bangkok from The Siam

3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Guests of The Siam, get an early start and take a journey to the most famous of Bangkok's historic sites. Lead by The Siam’s expert guide, you’ll board a classic long tail boat and depart from The Siam Pier at 10 am.Wind down the Klong canals to...
More Details >
Save Place

Sukhumvit Soi 51

51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Bangkok, of course, is very much its own city. But New York districts, specifically Brooklyn, are exerting a strong influence in certain quarters. These Williamsburg stylings are, for the most part, mercifully unaffected with little of the...
More Details >
Save Place

Cooking School at the Siam

3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
With only two stations, the Cooking School is truly an intimate experience to hone your culinary skills. First, travel by tuk tuk with a chef from The Siam to the local fresh market to get a first hand look at the remarkable produce available here...
More Details >
Save Place

China Town

Yaowarat Rd, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
Starting from the Memorial Phra Pokklao Bridge, adventure through the bright lights and frenetic action that is Bangkok's China Town at night. From the bridge walk up Chakraphet Road and then left on Yaowarat Road ending at The China Gate - Odeon...
More Details >
Save Place

Jae Fai

Bangkok, Thailand
Jae Fai is a legendary street restaurant in Bangkok. Though more expensive than typical street food, it's worth every penny. Jae Fai is still definitely no-frills and only accepts payment in cash. Ms. Fai or Mom, who is ageless, still cooks every...
More Details >
Save Place

Thanon Rambuttri

Soi Rambuttri, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Rambuttri is Khao San's more attractive, well behaved sister. The entire horse-shoe-shaped road takes about 30 minutes to walk along. This street has a great mix of guesthouses, restaurants, bars and street food stalls. Most of the shops are...
More Details >
Save Place

The National Theatre

4 ซอย ราชินี Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
More than any other art form, Thai culture is known for its traditional dance. For a truly authentic performance, take in a khon at Bangkok’s National Theatre, where tourists and locals sit side by side to see scenes from Thailand’s national epic,...
More Details >
Save Place

MBK Center

444 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Bangkok rivals Singapore for the title of the region’s shopping capital, and its selection of malls offer amazing scope and variety. Old stagers (in Bangkok terms anyway) include the MBK Center. Arguably, the city’s most famous mall, MBK boasts...
More Details >
Save Place

Amphawa Floating Market

Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
In the days when Bangkok was known as the Venice of the East many people got around by boat and plentiful trade was done on the water. Though many of the canals have been filled in to make way for roads, the age-old process of buying and selling...
More Details >
Save Place

Rot Fai Train Night Market

Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
More Details >
Save Place

Amulet Market

1 Sanam Phra, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Thais are a very superstitious bunch. This colourful market near the Chao Phraya River is where collectors, monks, taxi drivers and other people in dangerous lines of work go to pick out lucky amulets that will protect them from harm or bring them...
More Details >
Save Place

Thanon Na Phra Lan

Na Phra Lan Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
I had been wandering around the Grand Palace in Bangkok for quite some time in the sweltering heat. I had passed various tour groups and fellow travelers, a few unruly children, and a handful of vendors. Just as the heat was starting to get to me,...
More Details >
Save Place

Wat Saket

Monk on mobile phone at Wat Saket (Temple of the Golden Mount) in Bangkok, Thailand.
More Details >
Save Place

Talin Chan Floating Market

Its an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
More Details >
Save Place

Sri Mariamman Temple

Golden spired Buddhist temples are the order of the day in Bangkok. However, the city possesses some other striking religious sites. None come more flamboyant than this Hindu temple, which was built in the 1860s by Tamil immigrants. Photo by Adam...
More Details >
Save Place

Supanniga Eating Room

160/11 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 Thong Lo 6 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
With migrants from all parts of Thailand flocking to Bangkok for work, there are plenty of homesick cravings to be catered for. Thai cuisine varies widely around the country from the hot, spicy salads of the northeastern Isaan region so the...
More Details >
Save Place

Supanniga

160/11 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 Thong Lo 6 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
For authentic Thai food in a lively but stylish setting, it is hard to go wrong with Supanniga Eating Room. Drawing on the culinary heritage of two Thai regions (Trat and Issan), the restaurant has earned a deservedly formidable reputation....
More Details >
Save Place

Grand Palace

Na Phra Lan Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand

Bangkok’s most iconic site is a massive palace complex that served as the royal residence until 1925. Of its many buildings, the one with the most architectural interest is Chakri Mahaprasat. It was designed in 1882 by British...

More Details >
Save Place

Chinatown

Bangkok, Thailand
Like in most Chinatown neighborhoods found around the world, be it in New York City, Toronto or London, when you step inside a bustling Chinatown community, you can find just about anything there. The same is true of Bangkok's, but it has its own...
More Details >
Save Place

Lumphini Park

In a city where gold-spired temples are much more ubiquitous than green space, Lumphini Park is a veritable oasis in the heart of Bangkok. Established by King Rama VI in the 1920s and completed after his death, the 142-acre chunk of tropical...
More Details >
Save Place

Samsara

1612 Song Wat Rd, Khwaeng Samphanthawong, Khet Samphanthawong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
While its tasty Thai-Japanese fusion menu is more than passable, you don’t necessarily come to Samsara for the food. It is all about the mellow riverside location. The restaurant is homely and comfortable and the views across the Chao Phraya River...
More Details >
Save Place

Wat Suthat and The Giant Swing

146 Bamrung Muang Rd, Khwaeng Wat Ratchabophit, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Superlatives attach themselves to this striking place of worship. It is Thailand's biggest wi-hahn (main chapel) and its Buddha image is the country's largest surviving Sukhothai-period bronze, cast in the former capital in the 14th century. Photo...
More Details >
Save Place

Suan Luang Rama iX Park

Soi Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 9, Suan Luang, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
If you’re looking for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok, head to Suan Luang Rama IX Park and do what the locals do: Grab a good book and lounge on one of the hired mats. Get here early to take a tai-chi or aerobics class...
More Details >
Save Place

Wat Phra Kaeo

2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Wat Phra Kaew, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, is revered as the most sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand. The temple is located on the grounds of the Grand Palace at the historic center of Bangkok, and it is a highly important site to the Thai...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World