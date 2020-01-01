Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bangkok

Collected by Jacquelyn
List View
Map View
Save Place

Issaya Siamese Club

4 ซอย ศรีอักษร ถนน เชื้อเพลิง Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10120, Thailand
Surrounded by a garden studded with beanbag chairs, Issaya Siamese Club serves cuisine that blends Thai flavors with international techniques. Such dishes as massaman lamb curry as well as jasmine flan (pictured) incorporate ingredients from the...
More Details >
Save Place

Supanniga

160/11 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 Thong Lo 6 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
For authentic Thai food in a lively but stylish setting, it is hard to go wrong with Supanniga Eating Room. Drawing on the culinary heritage of two Thai regions (Trat and Issan), the restaurant has earned a deservedly formidable reputation....
More Details >
Save Place

Maharat Road, Rattanakosin Island

36-38 ซ.ประตูนกยูง ถ. มหาราช แขวงพระบรมมหาราชวัง Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Whether you are wowing (or attempting to wow) a date or with a partner, Bangkok boasts several idyllic venues to tug the heartstrings. Rooftop venues such as Sirocco at Lebua Hotel and Vertigo at the Banyan Tree are always good bets for a stirring...
More Details >
Save Place

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)

158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is a Buddhist temple in Bangkok's Yai district. It is situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. The temple is one of the best known Thai landmarks. The mosaics which cover the temple create a pearly sheen during...
More Details >
Save Place

Bangkok Flower Market

3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Every weekday, Chak Phet Road unfolds into a psychedelic kaleidoscope of saturated colors and heady aromas. At the Flower Market, dealers from all over Thailand sell orchids, roses, lotus blossoms, and marigold garlands wholesale to the florists,...
More Details >
Save Place

Rot Fai Train Night Market

Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
More Details >
Save Place

Talin Chan Floating Market

Its an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
More Details >
Save Place

Sri Mariamman Temple

Golden spired Buddhist temples are the order of the day in Bangkok. However, the city possesses some other striking religious sites. None come more flamboyant than this Hindu temple, which was built in the 1860s by Tamil immigrants. Photo by Adam...
More Details >
Save Place

Sukhumvit Soi 51

51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Bangkok, of course, is very much its own city. But New York districts, specifically Brooklyn, are exerting a strong influence in certain quarters. These Williamsburg stylings are, for the most part, mercifully unaffected with little of the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World