72 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

Bangkok’s clubbing scene got a timely shot in the arm at the start of 2016 with the opening of Beam. One of the best venues for EDM and other underground sounds in the city, the venue offers a minimal, warehouse style vibe with state of the art...