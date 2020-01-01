Bangkok
Collected by Rachel Wesely
Save Place
10110 51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
The brainchild of ZudRangMa Records owner Maft Sai, this cosy venue attracts some of the planet's best leftfield DJs. The soundtrack here can vary from old-school Thai music to sounds from Africa, Europe, and further afield.
Save Place
13 Samsen Rd, Khwaeng Wat Sam Phraya, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Bangkok's bar scene is getting flashier, but havens of authenticity remain. One such venue is Adhere the 13th Blues Bar. Located a stone's throw from the backpacker area of Banglamphu, the hole-in-the-wall bar boasts potent drinks, a welcoming...
Save Place
Soi Yi Sip Song Karakadakhom 4, Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
Authentic Thai elements are to the fore at Tep Bar – a new venue in the old town. Housed in an atmospheric shophouse, the bar serves potent cocktails and home infused ya dong (Thai herbal whisky), while traditional musicians provide an atmospheric...
Save Place
Evoking the exotica of colonialism as well as James Bond movies, gentlemen’s clubs and decadent gambling dens, Maggie Choos one of Bangkok’s most unique venues. Patrons enter through a dark wooden door and descend down a steep staircase to an...
Save Place
72 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Bangkok’s clubbing scene got a timely shot in the arm at the start of 2016 with the opening of Beam. One of the best venues for EDM and other underground sounds in the city, the venue offers a minimal, warehouse style vibe with state of the art...
Save Place
3 Soi Suan Phlu, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Another hot bar in Bangkok that harnesses a retro aesthetic is Smalls. Located in the increasingly hip enclave of Suan Phlu in Sathorn, the bar feels like a cross between a Parisian bistro and a smoky jazz club. Indeed, resident blues and jazz...
Save Place
76 ซอย นานา Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
Gin is the thing at Teens of Thailand, one of a burgeoning contingent of hip bars, galleries and dining spots in the happening Charoenkrung area of the city. Mixologist Niks Anuman-Rajadhon is something of a connoisseur and his vast contingent of...
Save Place
2 ซอย สุขุมวิท 57 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Straddled over three floors in the upscale area of Thong Lor, Octave offers Asian-style tapas and fresh seafood paired with fine wines and bespoke cocktails. The venue’s chief calling card is its fabulous 360-degree views over the city,...
Save Place
7 ซอย สุขุมวิท 51 Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
A bar, gallery and bohemian hangout, WTF plays a central role in Bangkok’s creative scene. It has hosted shows by notable local and international artists such as sculptor Sutee Kunavichayanont and sadly missed photographer Tim Hetherington....
Save Place
Suan Phlu Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
With its roughhewn wooden furniture, brick walls and casually attired bar team, Junker and Bar is the epitome of a laid-back neighbourhood hangout. Presiding over this convivial setting, Bard Passapong – the venue’s owner and resident master...
Save Place
235/13 Soi Sukhumvit 21, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
A venue with a pronounced Thai stamp is Q and A. A collaboration between a collective of Bangkok mixology whizzes, the speakeasy style bar has earned a formidable reputation for its drinks. Especially striking are the twists provided by the use of...
Save Place
808/12 ซ.ธารารมณ์2 ถ.สุขุมวิท55 แขวงคลองตันเหนือ Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Buzzing with bars, restaurants, and boutiques, Thong Lor is undoubtedly one of Bangkok's most happening neighborhoods. One complaint is that it can feel a little superficial, but that's not the case at this gem of a bar/retail space. As the name...
Save Place
Silom 8 Alley, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
This playful gallery/artspace has injected a new lease of creative life to the Silom strip. Since opening last year, the cavernous six-story venue has hosted everything from raucous parties to film screenings and music shows. The drinks here...
Save Place
Soi Sukhumvit 45, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Making waves in the city’s lively Sukhumvit area is Sing Sing Theater – another bar designed by Australian mover and shaker Ashley Sutton who is the creative force behind several high-concept venues in Thailand’s capital. This bar-cum-club deploys...
Save Place
โรงแรมเฟรเซอร์สวีทสุขุมวิท Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Above Eleven’s location in the traditional nerve centre of Bangkok nightlife makes it perfect for nights that are likely to take on a party persona as the evening stretches on. This hip, youthful persona is also tangible in the venue’s lack of...
Save Place
Convent Rd, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
Everybody knows that James Bond has impeccable taste when it comes to drinks. Therefore it is hardly surprising that this venue -- named after a drink that the fictional secret agent devises and christens in Casino Royale -- is so adept with its...
Save Place
2 Silom 8 Alley, 852 ถนน เจริญกรุง แขวง สุริยวงศ์ เขต บางรัก กรุงเทพมหานคร 10500, Thailand
An antidote to the flashy bars and clubs in the newer parts of the city, Soulbar puts an emphasis on good tunes, good drinks and good times. As the name suggests, the musical offerings in the venue focus mainly on classic soul and funk, with a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News This Is the Happiest State in the U.S.
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Air Travel U.S. Customs Is Bringing Preclearance to These Foreign Airports
- 4 Tips + News CDC Issues Coronavirus Holiday Travel Advice
- 5 Tips + News Europe’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules, Explained
More From AFAR
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel