Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bangkok

Collected by Anna C
List View
Map View
Save Place

Sukhumvit Soi 51

51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Bangkok, of course, is very much its own city. But New York districts, specifically Brooklyn, are exerting a strong influence in certain quarters. These Williamsburg stylings are, for the most part, mercifully unaffected with little of the...
More Details >
Save Place

MOCA Bangkok

499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
MOCA (the Museum of Contemporary Art) makes a worthy detour from the center of Bangkok. The museum, which opened in 2012, is the brainchild of art-loving telecommunications billionaire Boonchai Bencharongkul, who envisaged it as the Thai...
More Details >
Save Place

Krua Apsorn

503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
More Details >
Save Place

The Marble Temple

295 Nakhon Ratchasima Rd, Khwaeng Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
I come often to this wat, also known as the Marble Temple. It was built by King Rama V in 1899. It’s one of the loveliest in the city, but it’s less crowded with tourists than wats farther south in Bangkok. —Tanongsak “Dtong” Yordwai
More Details >
Save Place

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)

158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is a Buddhist temple in Bangkok's Yai district. It is situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. The temple is one of the best known Thai landmarks. The mosaics which cover the temple create a pearly sheen during...
More Details >
Save Place

Talin Chan Floating Market

Its an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
More Details >
Save Place

Vertigo Grill & Moon Bar

21 100 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Bangkok has become legendary for its rooftop bars. The Moon Bar at the Banyan Tree Hotel was one of the original elevated alfresco hot spots and its chilled ambience, comfortable seating and potent drinks mean it retains its cache. Oh yeah,...
More Details >
Save Place

Chinatown

Bangkok, Thailand
Like in most Chinatown neighborhoods found around the world, be it in New York City, Toronto or London, when you step inside a bustling Chinatown community, you can find just about anything there. The same is true of Bangkok's, but it has its own...
More Details >
Save Place

Wonder Anatomie

Room 121 1st Floor, สยามเซ็นเตอร์ 989 ถนน พระรามที่ ๑ แขวง ปทุมวัน เขต ปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหานคร 10330, Thailand
The wildly imaginative collections of Bangkok-raised Chalernkiat Khatikasemlert (nickname Pop) have attracted attention far beyond Thailand. His lines for men and women are colorful and striking and have a distinctly urban edge. Photo by Le...
More Details >
Save Place

Dasa Book Cafe

714/4 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
There’s no better place in Bangkok to browse for books than Dasa Book Café. While Kinokinuya (deservedly) holds sway in the malls, this cute seller is the pick among the city’s independent book retailers. The shop itself boasts around 17,000...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World