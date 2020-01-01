Bangkok 2
Collected by Rachel Wesely
113 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 แขวง คลองตันเหนือ Khet Watthana, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10110, Thailand
Bangkok is well known for being a party town, but not everyone is aware of how nuanced its nightlife scene actually is. The city’s naughty reputation is alive and well in notorious red-light districts such as Patpong, Soi Cowboy and Nana Plaza,...
462, 61 Rama III, Khwaeng Chong Nonsi, Khet Yan Nawa, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Bangkok’s many contemporary clubs, bars and nightspots, belie the fact that the vast majority of Thais prefer homegrown sounds to flashy foreign imports. Thai country music, which is known as Luk Thung, is hugely popular among many Thais in ...
808/12 ซ.ธารารมณ์2 ถ.สุขุมวิท55 แขวงคลองตันเหนือ Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Buzzing with bars, restaurants, and boutiques, Thong Lor is undoubtedly one of Bangkok's most happening neighborhoods. One complaint is that it can feel a little superficial, but that's not the case at this gem of a bar/retail space. As the name...
13 Samsen Rd, Khwaeng Wat Sam Phraya, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Bangkok's bar scene is getting flashier, but havens of authenticity remain. One such venue is Adhere the 13th Blues Bar. Located a stone's throw from the backpacker area of Banglamphu, the hole-in-the-wall bar boasts potent drinks, a welcoming...
27/34 Soi Si Bamphen, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
The undisputed king of Bangkok dive bars, Wong’s Place has a character of its own. It’s hard to describe exactly why you should go to this hole-in-the-wall institution near Lumphini Park. The furniture has seen better days, the toilets...
34 Sukhumvit Soi 11, แขวง คลองเตยเหนือ เขต วัฒนา กรุงเทพมหานคร 10110, Thailand
It is fair to say that Le Derriere has a tranche of debauched cache. The absinthe bar at the rear of the long-standing Q Bar club, it was an illegal gambling den in a former life. It is still pretty louche. Done out like a French boudoir, it...
พระราม 9 ซอย 26 Khwaeng Bang Kapi, Khet Huai Khwang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10310, Thailand
[NOTE: CLOSED] The Royal City Avenue (RCA) entertainment district is generally pretty commercial. However, Cosmic Cafe stands out amidst the Thai-style drinking venues and giant super clubs. A favored haunt of Bangkok's indie kids, it plays host...
171 Sukhumvit 11 Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
[NOTE: CLOSED] A refreshing breath of beery, grungy air amidst Soi 11's selection of flashy nightspots and mobile drinks venues, Cheap Charlie's is a Bangkok fixture. Less a bar, more a drinks counter with a few rickety outdoor tables attached to...
Busy day and night, Khao San Road is a backpacker haven with a down-and-dirty image. But it has evolved into a bustling market and nightlife destination for trendy residents and travelers. By day, you’ll find it great for all things...
