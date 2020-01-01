Where are you going?
Bangkok

Collected by Charlene Politano
Bangkok Street Food in Photos

Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Thanon Na Phra Lan

Na Phra Lan Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
I had been wandering around the Grand Palace in Bangkok for quite some time in the sweltering heat. I had passed various tour groups and fellow travelers, a few unruly children, and a handful of vendors. Just as the heat was starting to get to me,...
Khao San Road

Busy day and night, Khao San Road is a backpacker haven with a down-and-dirty image. But it has evolved into a bustling market and nightlife destination for trendy residents and travelers. By day, you’ll find it great for all things...
Buddy Oriental Plaza

Chaweng is a popular area for shopping thanks to its large-scale malls. Lamai’s Buddy Oriental Plaza, on the other hand, is a more intimate affair, with six small but sophisticated boutiques including a children’s clothing shop, a silk shop and...
Thai Winery House & Souvenirs

In the district of Nathon—famous for knock-off designer clothes and bags as well as cheap souvenirs—you can enjoy a tasting of wines produced from sweet Thai fruits such as mangosteens and lychees. If you like what you sample you can pick up a...
