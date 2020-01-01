80/1 ริมคลองบางกอกน้อย แขวงอรุณอมรินทร์ เขตบางกอกน้อย Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10700, Thailand

Once used daily by the Thai royal family to get around their realm, the fleet of royal barges are now used only for grand ceremonies. Anyone can view the beautiful and ornate vessels, however, as they are on display at this fascinating museum. ...