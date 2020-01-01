Bangkok
Collected by Amanda Kapur
295 Nakhon Ratchasima Rd, Khwaeng Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
I come often to this wat, also known as the Marble Temple. It was built by King Rama V in 1899. It’s one of the loveliest in the city, but it’s less crowded with tourists than wats farther south in Bangkok. —Tanongsak “Dtong” Yordwai
503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Bangkok, of course, is very much its own city. But New York districts, specifically Brooklyn, are exerting a strong influence in certain quarters. These Williamsburg stylings are, for the most part, mercifully unaffected with little of the...
Bang Kobua, Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan 10130, Thailand
To first-timers, the idea of negotiating the heat, congestion, and frequently homicidal motorists of Bangkok by bike may seem foolhardy. However, the city’s pancake-flat topography and multitude of quiet, traffic-free sois (side streets) make...
Bangkok, Thailand
Once sported mainly by soldiers, prisoners and working class men, yantra, or sak yant, tattoos have spread to international pop and hipster culture. The traditional tattoos are believed to possess magical power to protect from harm and bring good...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
After eating amazing dish after amazing dish, I knew I wanted to leave Thailand knowing how to bring some of the flavors I'd experienced into my own kitchen. Silom Thai Cooking School was the perfect place to do that. Gung, our teacher, was...
989 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Tuk Tuks are open-air, colorful, motorized rickshaws that weave in and out of the streets of Bangkok and other Thai cities. They are usually similar in cost to a regular taxi but you should always bargain for the price before you get in to avoid...
Na Phra Lan Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Bangkok’s most iconic site is a massive palace complex that served as the royal residence until 1925. Of its many buildings, the one with the most architectural interest is Chakri Mahaprasat. It was designed in 1882 by British...
6 Rama 1 Rd Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
American entrepreneur Jim Thompson, who began his Thai silk business here in the 1940s, built himself a residence in 1959 by assembling six traditional teak houses brought from other parts of Thailand....
Its an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
Chao Phraya River, Thailand
4 ซอย ศรีอักษร ถนน เชื้อเพลิง Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10120, Thailand
Surrounded by a garden studded with beanbag chairs, Issaya Siamese Club serves cuisine that blends Thai flavors with international techniques. Such dishes as massaman lamb curry as well as jasmine flan (pictured) incorporate ingredients from the...
In a city where gold-spired temples are much more ubiquitous than green space, Lumphini Park is a veritable oasis in the heart of Bangkok. Established by King Rama VI in the 1920s and completed after his death, the 142-acre chunk of tropical...
499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
MOCA (the Museum of Contemporary Art) makes a worthy detour from the center of Bangkok. The museum, which opened in 2012, is the brainchild of art-loving telecommunications billionaire Boonchai Bencharongkul, who envisaged it as the Thai...
444 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
719 Maha Chai Rd, Khwaeng Wang Burapha Phirom, Phranakorn Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
For travelers wanting to see some off-the-beaten-path sites in Bangkok, a bike tour is the ideal way to tour the city. Grasshopper Adventures in Bangkok take a unique, grassroots approach to tours. Their passionate guides connect you to the place...
Soi Rambuttri, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Rambuttri is Khao San's more attractive, well behaved sister. The entire horse-shoe-shaped road takes about 30 minutes to walk along. This street has a great mix of guesthouses, restaurants, bars and street food stalls. Most of the shops are...
21 100 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Bangkok has become legendary for its rooftop bars. The Moon Bar at the Banyan Tree Hotel was one of the original elevated alfresco hot spots and its chilled ambience, comfortable seating and potent drinks mean it retains its cache. Oh yeah,...
34 Sukhumvit Soi 11, แขวง คลองเตยเหนือ เขต วัฒนา กรุงเทพมหานคร 10110, Thailand
It is fair to say that Le Derriere has a tranche of debauched cache. The absinthe bar at the rear of the long-standing Q Bar club, it was an illegal gambling den in a former life. It is still pretty louche. Done out like a French boudoir, it...
Gianyar, Jl. Raya Singapadu, Singapadu Tengah, Sukawati, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Balinese cremations allow the island's Hindu community to celebrate the deceased and to send them off to the next life. The ceremonies rarely include tears: Instead, families come together to ensure a proper send-off. Mass cremations, where...
Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between,...
Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
The sun's gift to the island of Bali (Island of the God's and Devotion) for Valentine's Day...my eyes will never forget.
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Nothing reminds me more of my time in Bali than the clanging, balanced sound of the gamelan. Here, a woman plays the local instrument at a funerary procession. Full orchestras of women or men play the gamelan together across the island. It's an...
