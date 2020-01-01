Bangkok
Collected by Laura Magson
295 Nakhon Ratchasima Rd, Khwaeng Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
I come often to this wat, also known as the Marble Temple. It was built by King Rama V in 1899. It’s one of the loveliest in the city, but it’s less crowded with tourists than wats farther south in Bangkok. —Tanongsak “Dtong” Yordwai
51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Bangkok, of course, is very much its own city. But New York districts, specifically Brooklyn, are exerting a strong influence in certain quarters. These Williamsburg stylings are, for the most part, mercifully unaffected with little of the...
Bang Kobua, Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan 10130, Thailand
To first-timers, the idea of negotiating the heat, congestion, and frequently homicidal motorists of Bangkok by bike may seem foolhardy. However, the city’s pancake-flat topography and multitude of quiet, traffic-free sois (side streets) make...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is a Buddhist temple in Bangkok's Yai district. It is situated on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. The temple is one of the best known Thai landmarks. The mosaics which cover the temple create a pearly sheen during...
989 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Tuk Tuks are open-air, colorful, motorized rickshaws that weave in and out of the streets of Bangkok and other Thai cities. They are usually similar in cost to a regular taxi but you should always bargain for the price before you get in to avoid...
Na Phra Lan Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Bangkok’s most iconic site is a massive palace complex that served as the royal residence until 1925. Of its many buildings, the one with the most architectural interest is Chakri Mahaprasat. It was designed in 1882 by British...
Its an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
Chao Phraya River, Thailand
In a city where gold-spired temples are much more ubiquitous than green space, Lumphini Park is a veritable oasis in the heart of Bangkok. Established by King Rama VI in the 1920s and completed after his death, the 142-acre chunk of tropical...
444 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
719 Maha Chai Rd, Khwaeng Wang Burapha Phirom, Phranakorn Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
For travelers wanting to see some off-the-beaten-path sites in Bangkok, a bike tour is the ideal way to tour the city. Grasshopper Adventures in Bangkok take a unique, grassroots approach to tours. Their passionate guides connect you to the place...
Soi Rambuttri, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Rambuttri is Khao San's more attractive, well behaved sister. The entire horse-shoe-shaped road takes about 30 minutes to walk along. This street has a great mix of guesthouses, restaurants, bars and street food stalls. Most of the shops are...
21 100 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Bangkok has become legendary for its rooftop bars. The Moon Bar at the Banyan Tree Hotel was one of the original elevated alfresco hot spots and its chilled ambience, comfortable seating and potent drinks mean it retains its cache. Oh yeah,...
34 Sukhumvit Soi 11, แขวง คลองเตยเหนือ เขต วัฒนา กรุงเทพมหานคร 10110, Thailand
It is fair to say that Le Derriere has a tranche of debauched cache. The absinthe bar at the rear of the long-standing Q Bar club, it was an illegal gambling den in a former life. It is still pretty louche. Done out like a French boudoir, it...
146 Bamrung Muang Rd, Khwaeng Wat Ratchabophit, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Superlatives attach themselves to this striking place of worship. It is Thailand's biggest wi-hahn (main chapel) and its Buddha image is the country's largest surviving Sukhothai-period bronze, cast in the former capital in the 14th century. Photo...
Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
Thonglor soi 5-7, Bangkok, Thailand 10110 Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Independent barbershops are quite the thing in image-conscious Bangkok, and Black Amber takes male grooming to another level. The shop draws on the 1920s for inspiration with barbers sporting sharp tuxedoes and hats. In keeping with the refined...
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
There is nowhere else in Bangkok quite like the Siam Hotel. For starters, it’s owned and run by a Thai rock star, Kamala Sukusol, and her son Krissada. The boutique property includes mid-century timber buildings built by the legendary silk baron...
2 N Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Nouveau French meets modern Thai at SO/ Sofitel Bangkok, which takes its design cues from four of the core Chinese elements: Water, Earth, Metal, and Wood. The result is like being transported into a fashion shoot or the pages of a decor magazine:...
3 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Thirteenth-century Thai Buddhist architecture inspired by the ancient city of Sukhothai is melded with modern lines, peaked roofs, and white minimalism to create this stunning hotel. Buddha statues and domelike, brick stupa replicas (like those...
Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
1 Sanam Phra, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Thais are a very superstitious bunch. This colourful market near the Chao Phraya River is where collectors, monks, taxi drivers and other people in dangerous lines of work go to pick out lucky amulets that will protect them from harm or bring them...
Busy day and night, Khao San Road is a backpacker haven with a down-and-dirty image. But it has evolved into a bustling market and nightlife destination for trendy residents and travelers. By day, you’ll find it great for all things...
2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
