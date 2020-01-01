Bancelona
Collected by Alexis Wong
List View
Map View
Save Place
Carrer d'Avinyó, 9, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
One of the best things about Barcelona is its many delicious cafes, offering strong Spanish coffee and rich, flaky pastries. I've found the best cafes to be concentrated in the city's enchanting Gothic Quarter, or "Barri Gotic." As in a lot of...
Save Place
Carrer de la Providència, 3, 08024 Barcelona, Spain
Sunday brunch is far from a Barcelona tradition, but that doesn't mean you can't get it, or that locals haven't learned to appreciate its splendor. Brunch at Timeline in Barcelona's hip Grácia neighborhood is a steal at around 20 euros with...
Save Place
Carrer de Calàbria, 80, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
For well-prepared Mediterranean and Spanish classics as well as some tasty (and healthy) in-house versions of world cuisine, Bar Mono is an ideal and inexpensive choice for a midday meal. Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as Barça game nights,...
Save Place
Palau Nacional, Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Come Saturday afternoons, I love to wander the galleries at one of Barcelona's most beautiful art museums, MNAC, housed in Montjuïc Palace. Beyond the impressive collections of Catalan paintings, prints, sculpture and furniture (including...
Save Place
Bilbao, Biscay, Spain
Precious metals, gemstones and diamonds are transformed into wearable art by Spanish, European and international artists at this award-winning jewelry studio. There’s something for everyone, from wildly rococo rings and necklaces by Vicente...
Save Place
C. de Villarroel, Barcelona, Spain
Covered in a very stylized graffiti of a massive tree, La Carbonería is the best-known Okupa house in town. Okupas are people that "occupy" abandoned buildings and spaces throughout Europe in an effort to protest the economic difficulties in...
Save Place
Carrer d'Avinyó, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In this espadrille workshop that opened just after the Spanish Civil War, traditional footware meets playful modern design. The Barcemola line features creative motifs inspired by Barcelona monuments on what was once considered a humble shoe for...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever