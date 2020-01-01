Where are you going?
Bancelona

Collected by Alexis Wong
El Gran Café

Carrer d'Avinyó, 9, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
One of the best things about Barcelona is its many delicious cafes, offering strong Spanish coffee and rich, flaky pastries. I've found the best cafes to be concentrated in the city's enchanting Gothic Quarter, or "Barri Gotic." As in a lot of...
Timeline Bar

Carrer de la Providència, 3, 08024 Barcelona, Spain
Sunday brunch is far from a Barcelona tradition, but that doesn't mean you can't get it, or that locals haven't learned to appreciate its splendor. Brunch at Timeline in Barcelona's hip Grácia neighborhood is a steal at around 20 euros with...
MONO Risto-Bar

Carrer de Calàbria, 80, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
For well-prepared Mediterranean and Spanish classics as well as some tasty (and healthy) in-house versions of world cuisine, Bar Mono is an ideal and inexpensive choice for a midday meal. Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as Barça game nights,...
Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya

Palau Nacional, Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Come Saturday afternoons, I love to wander the galleries at one of Barcelona's most beautiful art museums, MNAC, housed in Montjuïc Palace. Beyond the impressive collections of Catalan paintings, prints, sculpture and furniture (including...
SA'D Jewelry

Bilbao, Biscay, Spain
Precious metals, gemstones and diamonds are transformed into wearable art by Spanish, European and international artists at this award-winning jewelry studio. There’s something for everyone, from wildly rococo rings and necklaces by Vicente...
La Carbonería Carrer del Comte d'Urgell, 30

C. de Villarroel, Barcelona, Spain
Covered in a very stylized graffiti of a massive tree, La Carbonería is the best-known Okupa house in town. Okupas are people that "occupy" abandoned buildings and spaces throughout Europe in an effort to protest the economic difficulties in...
La Manual Alpargatera

Carrer d'Avinyó, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In this espadrille workshop that opened just after the Spanish Civil War, traditional footware meets playful modern design. The Barcemola line features creative motifs inspired by Barcelona monuments on what was once considered a humble shoe for...
