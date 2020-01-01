Balimoon
Collected by Vanessa Bouhadana
Jalan Hanoman, Desa Padang Tegal, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
We were thrilled to find two young modern artists plying their wares in downtown Ubud. With a wry sense of humor, and a style not unlike Basquiat, this is art you can actually afford, and something no one is going to expect you to bring home from...
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Jl. Hanoman No.44B, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Kafe opened in 2005 and hasn't been empty since. It is a staple for the yoga crowd, but also anyone looking for a nice fresh salad, tasty sandwiches, and a great selection of Mexican, Indian and Asian dishes. The cakes, pies and biscuits are also...
Jl. Goutama Sel., Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Down To Earth on Jalan Goutama Selatan, just off Jalan Hanoman, sells itself as a whole lifestyle brand, catering mostly to expat families who want the same organic produce and eco friendly products they are used to back at home. Part shop, part...
Jl. Banjar Baung, Desa, Sayan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Bambu Indah is the most recent addition to Ubud's bamboo building revolution. The location of this boutique resort is stunning, the staff wonderful and the food at their restaurant fresh, organic and delicious. They also have some of the best...
Jl. Hanoman No.8, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Clear Café may specialize in raw and vegan food, but you won’t find dream catchers or hemp tablecloths here. Instead, you’ll see marble-and-stone tabletops, driftwood sculptures, and a small courtyard pool. Notable menu items include black pepper...
Jl. Subak Sok Wayah, Tjampuhan, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Escape the bustling Ubud town center by turning up a discreet dirt path at the west end of Jl. Raya Ubud (the main road). After a 15-20 minute walk, you'll arrive at the thatched roof, open-air hut warung that is Sari Organik and its neighboring...
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely...
Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Bali Botanica Day Spa has been around a long time, but has recently become extremely popular with the Ubud crowd because of their use of local herbs, roots and oils in their treatments. They use a mix of Ayurvedic and Balinese traditional...
Sidemen, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80864, Indonesia
When in Bali I skip the beach and head straight to the breathtaking rice terraces of Eastern Bali to experience nature in all of her green glory: Sidemen Valley. This is old Bali, unaffected by the influx of tourism—a landscape of multi-hued...
MAS, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
On our first visit to Bali in 1988, our soon-to-be-fast-friends Azman and Caroline took us to the studio of mask-making genius Ida Bagus Anom [http://bit.ly/H8tOmN]. We were instantly enthralled by the expressiveness of the faces he carved and...
Jl. Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The highlight of my trip was this basic cooking class at Casa Luna. I had become obsessed with nasi goreng, a Balinese spin on fried rice, and was determined not to leave the island without learning how to make it. At Casa Luna, not only did I...
Jalan Raya Pengosekan, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
One of the best parts of the Yoga Barn is how customizable it is. Want to go bonkers and immerse yourself in yoga, meditation, and raw foods from morning til night? You can absolutely (and affordably) do so. Want to mix a few asanas in with an...
