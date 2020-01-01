BALI TRIP
Collected by Tony Parsons
Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Selatan, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
It was love at first sight when I saw the Ayana. The beauty of the way the buildings fit around the nature, the vast sparkling pools, the view of Jimbaran bay...sigh...Lovesick is the only way to describe being away from the Ayana. It's just too...
Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Though it has a silly name, the Potato Head Beach Club on Seminyak beach is a cool spot to spend the day. A collage of antique 18th-century veranda shades surrounds an amphitheater-like space that contains a beach bar, a grassy lawn, and an...
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between,...
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Pantai Petitenget, Jalan Kayu Aya, Kerobokan, Kuta Utara, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
One of the first upscale beach restaurants on the well-developed stretch of Seminyak beach (and now one of several fine Italian options in the area), La Lucciola draws crowds to its beautiful frangipani-tree-scented beachfront to enjoy...
Jalan Hanoman, Desa Padang Tegal, Ubud, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
We were thrilled to find two young modern artists plying their wares in downtown Ubud. With a wry sense of humor, and a style not unlike Basquiat, this is art you can actually afford, and something no one is going to expect you to bring home from...
