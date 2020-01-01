Bali Travels
Collected by victoria rafanelli
List View
Map View
Traveling to Bali
Save Place
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Save Place
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The Balinese have been using herbs and roots to treat most ailments for centuries. Unfortunately, as in many other places in the world, the knowledge of these treatments is being lost as the younger generation turns towards "western" medicine....
Save Place
Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The ridge walk is an absolute must while you're in Ubud. Walking out of Ubud to the west you will see the Ibah hotel on your right as you go down the hill to the river in Campuhan. If you go into the driveway of the hotel there is a small sign...
Save Place
A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
Save Place
Jl. Pantai Cemongkak, Pecatu, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The bar at El Kabron restaurant, right on the beach in Pecatu, is known as a great place to have a drink as the sun sets. Chill out by the pool on the bean bags. Hard to imagine a more relaxing place to be!
Save Place
Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Catching the sunrise at Pandawa Beach, also known as the “Secret Beach” in South Bali, was an adventure from beginning to end. After learning about it from Rob, the owner of Suara Ombak Cottages (www.wavevoice.com) where we stayed during our SURF...
Save Place
Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
A number of beautiful waterfalls grace Bali's landscape, but Gitgit is the highest. A day trip through mountains and Lake Tamblingan ending up at Gitgit for a cooling swim is a great way to prepare for the drive back to the south, if that's where...
Save Place
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Save Place
Beraban, Kediri, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Tanah Lot Temple is one of the most important and most iconic temples on Bali, which also makes it one of the most visited. It is one of the six cardinal temples, and on a very clear day you can see all the way to Uluwatu Temple on the very...
Save Place
Jl. Tirta, Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Balinese people have taken ritual baths in the waters of Tirta Empul since it was founded in 962. The waters are believed to have healing powers, both physically and spiritually, so people come from all over the island to purify...
Save Place
Padangbai, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Less than half a mile from the port in Padang Bai is the small but perfectly formed Bias Tugel beach. The years have been kind to this beach, and despite the beginnings of developments on the cliffs overlooking the beach, it has remained quiet....
Save Place
Jl. Raya, Banjar Pering, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
It's really no wonder Kuta beach has become one of the most famous beaches in the world. It really is a gorgeous stretch of soft white sand, with perfect surfing waves and is graced by consistently stunning sunsets. Some people would rather spend...
Save Place
Dreamland Beach (now commonly called New Kuta Beach) has long been a popular destination for surfers from around the globe, with white sands set against dramatic limestone cliffs overlooking the ocean, and tourism in the area is beginning to grow....
Save Place
Jalan Raya Padang Bai, Antiga, Manggis, Antiga, Karangasem, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Blue Lagoon Beach is a small but beautiful beach with clear water and white sand a couple of minutes walk past the end of Padang Bai’s main strip. When the tide is in there is hardly any beach at all so you have to time your day accordingly, but...
Save Place
Jalan Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan, Benoa, Kuta Selatan, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The beach at Nusa Dua on the east side of the Bukit peninsula is now mostly taken up with the Kawasan Pariwisata or Tourism District, but there is still some beach you can access without staying there. Geger beach is one of the most beautiful on...
Save Place
Climbing Mount Batur, one of the sacred volcanos of Bali, is a mind-warping experience if done before dawn. The volcanic sand runs away beneath your feet like an hourglass and the tassels of pine trees flow by you in the dark. My friends and I...
Save Place
Jl. Oberoi No.11 Gg. Cargo- Seminyak, Kerobokan Kelod, Seminyak, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Bali Boat Shed is an eye-catching candy-colored boutique on one of the trendiest corners of Seminyak. Showcasing a huge range of local designers, it really does have unique items you won't find anywhere else. The selection of women's clothes,...
Save Place
No., Jl. Kayu Jati No.3x, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
As you can see by the picture, Kody & Ko is a mad mix of fluorescent housewares, clothes, and accessories. It's pretty hard to pass by without at least having a peek and trying out the fantastically comfy beanbags and peacock chairs. Even if the...
Save Place
Jl. Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
For t-shirt lovers searching for the perfect vintage style shirt that feels like it's been worn everyday since 1972 Seminyak boutique The People Vs. is right up your alley. They also have cool bags, jewelry and other clothes, but those soft slept...
Save Place
Jl. Petitenget No.6, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
As well as being one of the best restaurants in Bali, Metis also has a gallery/shop full of amazing antiques from around Asia. The range of items in the collection is broad, but the buyers choose only the most unique and finely crafted objects so...
Save Place
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever