Bali: Relax and Indulge

Collected by Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff
In Bali, serenity is a way of life. With sunsets, powder-like sands, and some of the most secluded luxury in the world, it’s no wonder the country is an iconic honeymoon destination. But no matter how popular it is as a getaway, all the pampering will make you feel like you’re in your own little world.
AYANA Resort and Spa Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Selatan, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
It was love at first sight when I saw the Ayana. The beauty of the way the buildings fit around the nature, the vast sparkling pools, the view of Jimbaran bay...sigh...Lovesick is the only way to describe being away from the Ayana. It's just too...
Maya Ubud Resort & Spa

Jl. Gn. Sari, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Make sure to check everything off your to-do list before staying at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa because you'll immediately melt into the landscape and never want to leave. The tiered layout and minimal design seamlessly intertwine with the jungle...
Nihiwatu

Hoba Wawi, Wanokaka, West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Founded by a surfer in search of the perfect wave, Nihiwatu is a model of sustainable luxury. The resort’s remote location on the jungle-edged coast of Sumba Island lures travelers looking for true escape and the hedonistic pleasures of private,...
Como Shambhala Estate

Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
With Indonesian names that translate to earthy concepts like “wind song” or “forest in the mist,” the terracotta and thatched-roof residences at the 22-acre Como Shambhala Estate encourage quiet reflection. They jut from...
Lovina Beach

Lovina Beach, Anturan, Buleleng Sub-District, Buleleng Regency, Bali, Indonesia
For those looking to escape the resortiness of South Kuta, Lovina Beach, about 50 miles north, is a chill alternative. It has all the things you want out of a beach destination—snorkeling, beachside bars, and a nice, sandy stretch—and none of the...
Gili Islands

Gili Islands, Gili Indah, Pemenang, North Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Although technically part of neighboring Lombok, the accessibility to the Gili Islands, a cluster of three car-free islands ringed with sugar-white sand, is so simple from Bali, many travelers see them both in a single trip. And there is a Gili...
Nusa Lembongan

Sunset beach, Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Lembongan island, Bali 80771, Indonesia
Located just off the eastern shore of Bali, Indonesia, is a small island called Nusa Lembongan. It is a great place for a day trip if you're vacation in Bali, and it's only a 30-40min boat ride from Sanur. There is a boat that will take you...
Karma Spa & Wellness Centre

Jl. Villa Kandara Banjar Wijaya Kusuma Ungasan Benoa Kuta Sel., Ungasan, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80362, Indonesia
Karma Spa is a gorgeous place to spend an afternoon being pampered. It's simple but luxurious, and the treatments combined with the sea breeze leave you feeling light and fresh. If you want something a bit more specific for a medical condition or...
Batur Hot Springs

Kayubihi, Bangli Sub-District, Bangli Regency, Bali 80652, Indonesia
The hot springs at Mount Batur are rich in minerals and said to heal rheumatism, muscle pain and stiffness, fatigue, and even to enhance fertility. Even if you don't have any such complaints, soaking in these pools and looking out over the lake is...
Crystal Cruises

See all of our ideas for where to go in 2015. Further proof that Bali is the place to be in 2015: Crystal Cruises has four new itineraries that include a stop on the Indonesian island. The Southeast Asia Sojourn, for example, starts in Singapore...
Sanur

Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur is a beautiful and quaint part of Bali with hotels along the boardwalk that lines the beach. The boardwalk really makes Sanur special, as walking in Bali can be treacherous in most of the towns with narrow streets and tiny sidewalks, but...
Rock Bar

Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Mozaic

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Named one of the world's best restaurants in 2009 (as well as winning a number of other accolades), Mozaic stands apart from just about every other dining experience in Bali. Mozaic offers four 6-course tasting menus that include wine with every...
