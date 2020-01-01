bali
Collected by melis bircan
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Jl. Raya Sebali, Keliki, Payangan, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia
Perched high above the Oos River to the west of Ubud, Junglefish offers a super-stylish yet relaxed space to swim, eat, drink and generally feel spoiled rotten. Comfortable cabanas and loungers with idyllic floaty curtains and cushions make you...
Suluban Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Uluwatu is best known for its amazing temple complex perched over the cliffs, but running underneath and to the north is a network of caves are hidden treasures to explore. Watch streams of surfers descending into the underbelly of the temple to...
Beraban, Kediri, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Tanah Lot Temple is one of the most important and most iconic temples on Bali, which also makes it one of the most visited. It is one of the six cardinal temples, and on a very clear day you can see all the way to Uluwatu Temple on the very...
Jl. Kayu Aya Gang 51, Seminyak, Kuta, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Revolver is the trendiest coffee shop in Seminyak. It ticks all of the boxes: hard-to-find location, painted brick walls, an eclectic mix of furnishings, and, most importantly, excellent coffee. The cold-pressed is especially good on a hot day....
Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Though it has a silly name, the Potato Head Beach Club on Seminyak beach is a cool spot to spend the day. A collage of antique 18th-century veranda shades surrounds an amphitheater-like space that contains a beach bar, a grassy lawn, and an...
Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Named one of the world's best restaurants in 2009 (as well as winning a number of other accolades), Mozaic stands apart from just about every other dining experience in Bali. Mozaic offers four 6-course tasting menus that include wine with every...
Jl. Raya Kerobokan No.135, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Mama San has a fantastic reputation so I was expecting a great meal but I wasn't prepared to be completely blown away by the flavors and never want to eat anywhere else ever again. Sometimes restaurants that have so many different Asian styles on...
No., Jl. Kayu Jati No.3x, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
As you can see by the picture, Kody & Ko is a mad mix of fluorescent housewares, clothes, and accessories. It's pretty hard to pass by without at least having a peek and trying out the fantastically comfy beanbags and peacock chairs. Even if the...
Jalan Raya Sanggingan, Hotel Taman Indrakila, Sayan, Ubud, Sayan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Just out of Ubud set over the gorgeous Campuhan River Valley The Elephant sits quietly in its unpretentiousness. This cafe has no overdone raw foodie gimmicks or fancy modern architecture, but it does have fantastic, honest, healthy, fresh, local...
Jalan Kayu Jati No. 9X, Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Jalan Laksamana Oboroi No.177X, Seminyak, Kuta, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80561, Indonesia
La Favela is ridiculously cool. Dark and a bit like a hipster dungeon, there are couches, mixed tiles, pictures of the Virgin Mary everywhere and lots of candles. Why this makes it so cool, I'm not sure but it really is...
