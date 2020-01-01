Bali
Collected by Kelly Cobb
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Jl. Raya Sebali, Keliki, Payangan, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia
Perched high above the Oos River to the west of Ubud, Junglefish offers a super-stylish yet relaxed space to swim, eat, drink and generally feel spoiled rotten. Comfortable cabanas and loungers with idyllic floaty curtains and cushions make you...
Jl. Puri Kulat, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Take a surf lesson with Impossible Surf School, located in Padang Padang, for a great introduction to a beautiful pastime in Bali. Lessons are taught in English & range from beginners workshops to expert surf guiding on the water.
Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran Bay is a beautiful white sand beach with calm water and gorgeous sunsets and is known to have the freshest and tastiest seafood in Bali. During the day a seafood market sells to restaurants and private buyers, and at night there are...
Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The ridge walk is an absolute must while you're in Ubud. Walking out of Ubud to the west you will see the Ibah hotel on your right as you go down the hill to the river in Campuhan. If you go into the driveway of the hotel there is a small sign...
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Jl. Pantai Cemongkak, Pecatu, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The bar at El Kabron restaurant, right on the beach in Pecatu, is known as a great place to have a drink as the sun sets. Chill out by the pool on the bean bags. Hard to imagine a more relaxing place to be!
Jl. Pantai Keramas, Medahan, Blahbatuh, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80361, Indonesia
There has been an explosion of beach clubs in Bali recently, and Komune was one of the first. About 15 minutes east of Sanur, it's in a spot that was only known to surfers until it arrived, attracting families, people from Ubud in need of some...
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely...
Jalan Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
After your walk through the rice fields you'll need an amazing lunch. Just up the road from the Campuhan ridge walk is Pomegranate, a great restaurant under a simple white canopy with views to die for. There is nothing fancy about this place but...
Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Catching the sunrise at Pandawa Beach, also known as the “Secret Beach” in South Bali, was an adventure from beginning to end. After learning about it from Rob, the owner of Suara Ombak Cottages (www.wavevoice.com) where we stayed during our SURF...
Jl. Tirta, Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Balinese people have taken ritual baths in the waters of Tirta Empul since it was founded in 962. The waters are believed to have healing powers, both physically and spiritually, so people come from all over the island to purify...
Beraban, Kediri, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Tanah Lot Temple is one of the most important and most iconic temples on Bali, which also makes it one of the most visited. It is one of the six cardinal temples, and on a very clear day you can see all the way to Uluwatu Temple on the very...
Dreamland Beach (now commonly called New Kuta Beach) has long been a popular destination for surfers from around the globe, with white sands set against dramatic limestone cliffs overlooking the ocean, and tourism in the area is beginning to grow....
