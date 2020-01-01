Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

The ridge walk is an absolute must while you're in Ubud. Walking out of Ubud to the west you will see the Ibah hotel on your right as you go down the hill to the river in Campuhan. If you go into the driveway of the hotel there is a small sign...