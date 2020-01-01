Bali
Collected by Alexis Wong
Jalan Laksamana Oboroi No.177X, Seminyak, Kuta, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80561, Indonesia
La Favela is ridiculously cool. Dark and a bit like a hipster dungeon, there are couches, mixed tiles, pictures of the Virgin Mary everywhere and lots of candles. Why this makes it so cool, I'm not sure but it really is...
Jalan Kayu Jati No. 9X, Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Jl. Raya Legian No.146, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
If you love Bob Marley, are in that reggae kind-of mood or just want to feel some love, Apache Reggae Bar is the spot. Get yourself a beer (and maybe a beanie) and find yourself a place on the dance floor amongst all the dreadlocks. Apache is fun,...
Jl. Raya Legian No.61, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
61 Legian is the mega club that used to be called Sky Garden but now incorporates the Sky Dome Super Club, a sports bar, a couple of restaurants, lounges and an R n'B club. It's massive and I don't think I've ever been there without losing one or...
Jl. Raya Legian No.83A, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
This venue has closed.
YOLO is like the bargain basement of bars. Every night has a different deal to draw in the crowds. It's only a tiny place but gets pretty packed on the weekends and every night in high season. Bar staff are fun and the crowd...
Kayubihi, Bangli Sub-District, Bangli Regency, Bali 80652, Indonesia
The hot springs at Mount Batur are rich in minerals and said to heal rheumatism, muscle pain and stiffness, fatigue, and even to enhance fertility. Even if you don't have any such complaints, soaking in these pools and looking out over the lake is...
Jl. Kebun Raya, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
While quality time on the beach might be the first thing that comes to mind for many visitors to Bali, Bedugul—a mountain lake resort area at the heart of the island—is an experience not to be missed. There are three major lakes (Bratan,...
Jl. Sulawesi, Dauh Puri Kangin, Denpasar Bar., Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
Jalan Sulawesi, right in the heart of Denpasar in what used to be the Chinese district is the place to go for fabric. Whether you’re looking for a beautiful piece of traditional batik or something a bit more funky, the selection on this street is...
Kamasan, Klungkung Sub-District, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Just outside Gelgel and Klungkung, which were the seats of the Majapahit Kingdom from the 15th until the second half of the 17th century, is the village of Kamasan. This village was and is still of great cultural importance to the Balinese as it...
Jl. Raya Candidasa, Sengkidu, Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Visit this quiet village in eastern Bali for hand-loomed geringsing ikat weavings. Protected from outside development, the village still operates according to ancient traditions, and the residents are descended from one of the oldest Balinese...
A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
Jl. Gn. Sari No.1, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
As in most tourist towns it can be tough to find places to eat in Ubud that aren’t just full of other tourists eating what locals eat but paying 3 times the price. Mangga Madu is one of those rare finds that caters to expats, locals and tourists....
Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Kawasan Sawangan, Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80363, Indonesia
This surfer's cafe is hailed as one of the best restaurants in Bali. Think simple grilled food served right on Geger Beach. It's not possible to find fresher seafood. You can reach it by heading west of the Nusa Dua enclave and turning south off...
Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
The sun's gift to the island of Bali (Island of the God's and Devotion) for Valentine's Day...my eyes will never forget.
