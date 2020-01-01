Bali
Collected by Dana Dowell
List View
Map View
Save Place
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The Balinese have been using herbs and roots to treat most ailments for centuries. Unfortunately, as in many other places in the world, the knowledge of these treatments is being lost as the younger generation turns towards "western" medicine....
Save Place
Jl. Raya Sebali, Keliki, Payangan, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia
Perched high above the Oos River to the west of Ubud, Junglefish offers a super-stylish yet relaxed space to swim, eat, drink and generally feel spoiled rotten. Comfortable cabanas and loungers with idyllic floaty curtains and cushions make you...
Save Place
Suluban Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Uluwatu is best known for its amazing temple complex perched over the cliffs, but running underneath and to the north is a network of caves are hidden treasures to explore. Watch streams of surfers descending into the underbelly of the temple to...
Save Place
Jalan WR. Supratman No. 306, Kesiman Kertalangu, Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80237, Indonesia
Batik textiles areone of Indonesia's most distinctive crafts. Using hot wax to block out intricate patterns before dyeing (a technique called resist dyeing), craftspeople create fabrics of an astounding range of designs and colors. Anumber of...
Save Place
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Save Place
Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
A number of beautiful waterfalls grace Bali's landscape, but Gitgit is the highest. A day trip through mountains and Lake Tamblingan ending up at Gitgit for a cooling swim is a great way to prepare for the drive back to the south, if that's where...
Save Place
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Save Place
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely...
Save Place
Jalan Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
After your walk through the rice fields you'll need an amazing lunch. Just up the road from the Campuhan ridge walk is Pomegranate, a great restaurant under a simple white canopy with views to die for. There is nothing fancy about this place but...
Save Place
Jalan Raya Pengosekan, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
One of the best parts of the Yoga Barn is how customizable it is. Want to go bonkers and immerse yourself in yoga, meditation, and raw foods from morning til night? You can absolutely (and affordably) do so. Want to mix a few asanas in with an...
Save Place
Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Catching the sunrise at Pandawa Beach, also known as the “Secret Beach” in South Bali, was an adventure from beginning to end. After learning about it from Rob, the owner of Suara Ombak Cottages (www.wavevoice.com) where we stayed during our SURF...
Save Place
There are a number of ways to get out and see the Balinese countryside, but none as fun as hopping on a quad bike and hitting some rough terrain. Kokat is a locally owned adventure company just a few minutes south of Ubud, where just off the main...
Save Place
Be tutu or Betutu (pronounced bay-tootoo) is a spicy dish of roast or steamed duck or chicken. It is cooked differently depending on where you are in Bali, but is always extremely spicy and the meat is fall-off-the-bone tender. Sometimes the...
Save Place
Jl. Sulawesi, Dauh Puri Kangin, Denpasar Bar., Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
Jalan Sulawesi, right in the heart of Denpasar in what used to be the Chinese district is the place to go for fabric. Whether you’re looking for a beautiful piece of traditional batik or something a bit more funky, the selection on this street is...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever