Bali
Collected by Terrence Wadley
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
JL Jambangan, Banjar Baung, Desa Sayan Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
People see beautiful rice paddy photos before they visit Bali, and often they arrive not knowing how to seek out those gorgeous landscapes. A guided cycling tour is a lovely way to take it in. This company takes you into the hills by car, then you...
Jl. Raya Petitenget, Gang Cendrawasih No. 68, Kerobokan, Badung, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Bali, 80361, Indonesia
Although it’s located right near a popular stretch of Seminyak beach, this inexpensive, 16-room Puri Madawi hotel, set 300-meters back into the jungle, feels hidden and secluded. The resort is filled with authentic Balinese touches such as woven...
Koh Phi Phi Le Ko Phi Phi Phi Phi Island, ตำบล อ่าวนาง อำเภอเมืองกระบี่ กระบี่ 81000, Thailand
Maya Bay is no real secret - Leonardo DiCarprio's The Beach took care of that - but it is still one of the most naturally stunning places on earth. The old Thai longboats that settle in on the beach help add to the atmosphere too. As far as pure...
Malapascua Island, Daanbantayan, Philippines
Malapascua, a tiny island in the Visayan Sea north of Cebu, is well-known for its thresher-shark cleaning station, where divers gather daily to see these beautiful creatures ascend from below to be cleaned by fish before returning to deeper...
Av. Francisco Bhering, s/n - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-050, Brazil
There may be no better place in Rio to watch the sunset than Arpoador Rock. Wedged in between Ipanema and Copacabana, is it a gathering point for Cariocas and tourists alike to toast the day with a fresh caipirinha. Watch the sun fade behind...
Fernando de Noronha - State of Pernambuco, Brazil
This 21-island archipelago off the northeast coast of Brazil is a dream destination for Brazilians and international visitors alike—especially surfers, who find reef and point breaks as well as hard-hitting beach breaks. From December to...
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Panama
The family-owned Yandup Island Lodge is located on a private island across from the remote Playon Chico community on the Caribbean coastline of San Blas, Panama. The eco-lodge offers two tours a day: a visit to a beach on one of the archipelago's...
52 Rue de Saintonge, 75003 Paris, France
A boon to taco-starved expats when it opened five years ago, this taqueria-meets-cocktail lounge has been consistently good since day one. Tuck into tacos, tostadas and deliciously chunky guacamole in the narrow taqueria, then head past the...
24 Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Here at the très chic Boulangerie Fauchon, on the Place de la Madeleine in the heart of Paris, the loaves can look almost too good to eat. In French, the idiomatic equivalent for 'window-shopping' is "leche-vitrine," which literally means...
75009 Paris, France
Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is worth a visit if only to stand under its magnificent glass dome. The family business has survived as a one-stop-shopping hub for five generations, thanks to steady innovation and an emphasis on high fashion and...
Place de la Concorde, 75001 Paris, France
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
Place Georges-Pompidou, 75004 Paris, France
The Centre Pompidou, France's national museum of modern art, led the way for steel-and-glass buildings in the 1970s. Now the museumleads the way in modern art with its extraordinary collection, currently the world's second largest. Masterpieces...
72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The great macaron debate may forever wage on, but from the first time I tucked into a small box of Pierre Hermé's diminutive cookies, perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside, I knew I'd remain loyal to his...
8 Rue de Verneuil, 75007 Paris, France
A few meters from Serge Gainsbourg's former residence in the heart of Saint-Germain sits this charming boutique hotel housed in a 17th century building. Aside from a stunning location only a few blocks from the Seine and flanked by shopping and...
11 Rue des Gravilliers, 75003 Paris, France
Among the increasingly trendy streets of the Upper Marais, this intimate hotel offers a refreshingly low-key place to unpack. Named for the classic Francois Truffaut film, and set in a former precious metal factory, Jules & Jim has a low-fi...
Sorbonne, 75005 Paris, France
Crossed the Pont de L' Archeveche bridge near Norte Dame in Paris and saw all these love locks. Most of them were fairly run of the mill master locks but saw some very antique locks and shaped like a giant fish.
75006 Paris, France
On sunny days, Parisians head for the Luxembourg Garden, built by Marie de' Medici in 1611 and modeled after the Boboli Gardens in her native Florence. In addition to the magnificent Medici Fountain, there are more than 100 statues arranged around...
Paris, France
My wife and two friends were tired of "museums" so they mistakenly decided to go shopping while I went to the Rodin Museum alone. It was breathtaking, the flowers were all in full bloom, the art on display inside was rare and beautiful, but the...
1 Rue de la Légion d'Honneur, 75007 Paris, France
Small enough to get around without being overwhelmed, the Musée d'Orsay is a favorite stop in Paris not just for its size but for its collection of Impressionist, Postimpressionist, and art nouveau art. Perfectly set in the center of the city, on...
9 Carrefour de l'Odéon, 75006 Paris, France
Husband-wife duo Yves and Claudine Camdeborde got their start as industry pioneers with their restaurant La Régalade, the city’s first “neo-bistro” (a trend marked by high-quality cooking at an accessible price point), which theyran for 12 years....
20 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
Paris is known for many things but until recently, ethnic fare wasn't one of them. In the hip neighborhood south of Pigalle, YOOM is my go-to spot for wildly delicious dim sum in an environment that is both cozy and contemporary - not the dive we...
8 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75011 Paris, France
Fashion designer Stella Cadente has a wild imagination, one which she explored full tilt when she was asked to design the rooms in the right bank's recently renovated Hotel Original. Upon entering the 19th century building, situated between...
80 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris, France
The streets radiating from rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis are booming with destination restaurants and bars. This isn't postcard Paris, but it's a lively (chaotic but safe) reflection of the diversity found in France today. Mixed in among the African...
116 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008 Paris, France
Paris wine shops routinely host free tastings, often led by the growers who make the wine. Paris by Mouth publishes a calendar of tastings, but two shops can be depended upon to have something interesting on the weekends: Les Caves Augé and La...
