Bali
Collected by Simkha Blank
Tanjung, Jl. Pratama, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Jl. Raya Sebali, Keliki, Payangan, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia
Perched high above the Oos River to the west of Ubud, Junglefish offers a super-stylish yet relaxed space to swim, eat, drink and generally feel spoiled rotten. Comfortable cabanas and loungers with idyllic floaty curtains and cushions make you...
Jalan WR. Supratman No. 306, Kesiman Kertalangu, Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80237, Indonesia
Batik textiles areone of Indonesia's most distinctive crafts. Using hot wax to block out intricate patterns before dyeing (a technique called resist dyeing), craftspeople create fabrics of an astounding range of designs and colors. Anumber of...
Suluban Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Uluwatu is best known for its amazing temple complex perched over the cliffs, but running underneath and to the north is a network of caves are hidden treasures to explore. Watch streams of surfers descending into the underbelly of the temple to...
Jalan Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
After your walk through the rice fields you'll need an amazing lunch. Just up the road from the Campuhan ridge walk is Pomegranate, a great restaurant under a simple white canopy with views to die for. There is nothing fancy about this place but...
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
At the top of the Campuhan ridge is a perfectly located spa and cafe called Karsa where at the end of a trek up the ridge you can have a drink, a massage, and even a little nap. This is not the most luxurious spa in Bali, but the staff are lovely...
Jalan Raya Pengosekan, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
One of the best parts of the Yoga Barn is how customizable it is. Want to go bonkers and immerse yourself in yoga, meditation, and raw foods from morning til night? You can absolutely (and affordably) do so. Want to mix a few asanas in with an...
Padangbai, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Less than half a mile from the port in Padang Bai is the small but perfectly formed Bias Tugel beach. The years have been kind to this beach, and despite the beginnings of developments on the cliffs overlooking the beach, it has remained quiet....
Dreamland Beach (now commonly called New Kuta Beach) has long been a popular destination for surfers from around the globe, with white sands set against dramatic limestone cliffs overlooking the ocean, and tourism in the area is beginning to grow....
Jalan Raya Padang Bai, Antiga, Manggis, Antiga, Karangasem, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Blue Lagoon Beach is a small but beautiful beach with clear water and white sand a couple of minutes walk past the end of Padang Bai’s main strip. When the tide is in there is hardly any beach at all so you have to time your day accordingly, but...
Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Catching the sunrise at Pandawa Beach, also known as the “Secret Beach” in South Bali, was an adventure from beginning to end. After learning about it from Rob, the owner of Suara Ombak Cottages (www.wavevoice.com) where we stayed during our SURF...
Australian Chris Brown was one of the first people to open a dive shop on the less-developed north side of Bali. His Reef Seen Aquatics center, at Pemuteran beach, works to protect the marine environment with programs such as the Reef Gardeners...
Sidemen, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80864, Indonesia
When in Bali I skip the beach and head straight to the breathtaking rice terraces of Eastern Bali to experience nature in all of her green glory: Sidemen Valley. This is old Bali, unaffected by the influx of tourism—a landscape of multi-hued...
Jl. Kayu Aya No.72, Seminyak, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
It's hard to stand out in such a fancy crowd in Seminyak, but Chandi most certainly does. Its stylish interior and 8 meter hand-carved bar are gorgeous but also cozy. The food doesn't disappoint either. Owner and Head Chef Agung Nugroho cooked in...
