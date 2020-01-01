bali
Collected by Narda Lebo
JL Jambangan, Banjar Baung, Desa Sayan Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
People see beautiful rice paddy photos before they visit Bali, and often they arrive not knowing how to seek out those gorgeous landscapes. A guided cycling tour is a lovely way to take it in. This company takes you into the hills by car, then you...
JL Labuan Sait, Pantai Suluban (Blue Point Beach) Uluwatu, Pecatu, Kuta, Selatan, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The monkeys that live here are very mischievious!!! Be careful...they will snatch water bottles and food right out of your hands and even sunglasses straight off your head! We even saw one with some unlucky visitors slippers !!!
A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
The best babi guling (suckling pig) in Ubud can be found at the no frills, open air Ibu Oka, Jalan Sueta / Tegal Sari No 2. Sit on the floor in front of a low table (you may have to share) and rip into a plate of tender pork served with rice and a...
Sengkidu, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Candidasa was a pleasant surprise in contrast to the busy crowded beaches of kuta
Jl. Siulan, Penatih Dangin Puri, Kec. Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80237, Indonesia
This is Coffee. In Bali we were lucky enough to meet a man who actually loves coffee more than me. He generously offered to take us to his business partners coffee plantation and show us around for the day. I learned more about the growth,...
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
a place to wash your soul a place to heal your mind a place to recharge your body
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Jl. Ayodya No.10, Mengwi, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia
The temples in Bali, Indonesia are famous for their multi-tiered thatch roofs. This was taken at Pura Taman Ayun in the village of Mengwi. Visitors are not allowed to enter the temples - we could only view from outside the walls. Thankfully the...
Manggis, Kec. Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia
In Bali this is just another door.
