Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

bali

Collected by Narda Lebo
List View
Map View
Save Place

Banyan Tree Bike Tours

JL Jambangan, Banjar Baung, Desa Sayan Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
People see beautiful rice paddy photos before they visit Bali, and often they arrive not knowing how to seek out those gorgeous landscapes. A guided cycling tour is a lovely way to take it in. This company takes you into the hills by car, then you...
More Details >
Save Place

Blue Point Bay Villas And Spa

JL Labuan Sait, Pantai Suluban (Blue Point Beach) Uluwatu, Pecatu, Kuta, Selatan, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The monkeys that live here are very mischievious!!! Be careful...they will snatch water bottles and food right out of your hands and even sunglasses straight off your head! We even saw one with some unlucky visitors slippers !!!
More Details >
Save Place

Ubud in Photos

A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
More Details >
Save Place

Ibu Oka, Jalan Sueta / Tegal Sari No 2.

The best babi guling (suckling pig) in Ubud can be found at the no frills, open air Ibu Oka, Jalan Sueta / Tegal Sari No 2. Sit on the floor in front of a low table (you may have to share) and rip into a plate of tender pork served with rice and a...
More Details >
Save Place

Candidasa

Sengkidu, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Candidasa was a pleasant surprise in contrast to the busy crowded beaches of kuta
More Details >
Save Place

Kopi Luwak

Jl. Siulan, Penatih Dangin Puri, Kec. Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80237, Indonesia
This is Coffee. In Bali we were lucky enough to meet a man who actually loves coffee more than me. He generously offered to take us to his business partners coffee plantation and show us around for the day. I learned more about the growth,...
More Details >
Save Place

Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary

Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
More Details >
Save Place

Tampak Siring

a place to wash your soul a place to heal your mind a place to recharge your body
More Details >
Save Place

Pura Besakih

Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
More Details >
Save Place

Pura Taman Ayun

Jl. Ayodya No.10, Mengwi, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia
The temples in Bali, Indonesia are famous for their multi-tiered thatch roofs. This was taken at Pura Taman Ayun in the village of Mengwi. Visitors are not allowed to enter the temples - we could only view from outside the walls. Thankfully the...
More Details >
Save Place

Manggis

Manggis, Kec. Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia
In Bali this is just another door.
More Details >
Save Place

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
It may be only 22 miles west of San Juan, but Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve feels a world away. The resort has a spectacular location on a three-mile stretch of beach on Puerto Rico’s north shore, where Clara Livingston once ran...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World