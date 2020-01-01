Bali_4Days
Collected by Tj
From its beachfront locale to the sweeping terraces and sliding-glass doors, everything about this hotel is aimed at maximizing views of Bali’s most sought-after shoreline. Local stone and wood put an Indonesian twist on the resort’s Thai design,...
Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between,...
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Climbing Mount Batur, one of the sacred volcanos of Bali, is a mind-warping experience if done before dawn. The volcanic sand runs away beneath your feet like an hourglass and the tassels of pine trees flow by you in the dark. My friends and I...
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Jalan Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan, Benoa, Kuta Selatan, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The beach at Nusa Dua on the east side of the Bukit peninsula is now mostly taken up with the Kawasan Pariwisata or Tourism District, but there is still some beach you can access without staying there. Geger beach is one of the most beautiful on...
Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Catching the sunrise at Pandawa Beach, also known as the “Secret Beach” in South Bali, was an adventure from beginning to end. After learning about it from Rob, the owner of Suara Ombak Cottages (www.wavevoice.com) where we stayed during our SURF...
Jl. Br Semawang, Dangin Puri Klod, Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80232, Indonesia
Pasir Putih or White Sand Beach in the village of Bugbug is one of the few beaches that hasn't yet been developed. It really is a quiet paradise with just a few small warungs selling cold drinks and simple food. There have been rumors circulating...
Jalan Raya Padang Bai, Antiga, Manggis, Antiga, Karangasem, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia
Blue Lagoon Beach is a small but beautiful beach with clear water and white sand a couple of minutes walk past the end of Padang Bai’s main strip. When the tide is in there is hardly any beach at all so you have to time your day accordingly, but...
Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
A number of beautiful waterfalls grace Bali's landscape, but Gitgit is the highest. A day trip through mountains and Lake Tamblingan ending up at Gitgit for a cooling swim is a great way to prepare for the drive back to the south, if that's where...
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Beraban, Kediri, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Tanah Lot Temple is one of the most important and most iconic temples on Bali, which also makes it one of the most visited. It is one of the six cardinal temples, and on a very clear day you can see all the way to Uluwatu Temple on the very...
Lovina Beach, Anturan, Buleleng Sub-District, Buleleng Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Lovina is a quiet beach village way up on the north coast of Bali. Back in the 1980’s and 90’s it was a bustling tourist destination, but since the bombs in 2002 and 2005, tourism in the north has been pretty much wiped out leaving Lovina and its...
Jalan Elephant Safari Park Banjar Desa Taro Tegallalang, Taro, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia
Bali is a place of magic: the smells and sounds of the rain as it hits the rice paddies and fields of taro, the fragrant scent of burning incense and fresh flower offerings everywhere, and the smiles: it's the smiles of the people that stand out...
Sidemen, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80864, Indonesia
When in Bali I skip the beach and head straight to the breathtaking rice terraces of Eastern Bali to experience nature in all of her green glory: Sidemen Valley. This is old Bali, unaffected by the influx of tourism—a landscape of multi-hued...
